Motorcyclist Injured And One Man Arrested

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck near South Washington Street and Sundown Lane Friday evening.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and say two motorcycles were heading north on Washington when a pickup turning south on the street made a wide turn and hit one of the motorcycles.

The rider was transported to Northwest Texas hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS Troopers arrested the driver of the pickup and booked him into the Randall County Jail. Alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.