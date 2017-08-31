Motorcycle versus Vehicle Collision sends one to hospital.
By Tyler Williams
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 2:56 PM

Late Wednesday afternoon, APD officers drove up on a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision at the intersection of NE 16th Ave and North Garfield St.  A KTM motorcycle had run the stop sign for northbound traffic on N Garfield St.  The driver of the motorcycle, Tyson Anderson, a 25-year-old male, was thrown from the motorcycle when he struck an eastbound 2015 Chrysler 4 door driven by a juvenile.  The driver of the Chrysler was uninjured. Anderson was taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. Speed is a factor in this crash. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

