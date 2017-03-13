Motorcycle Rider Arrested for Dragging Deputy

A motorcycle rider wanted for dragging a Potter County Deputy down the road has been taken into custody. On March 9th, 34-year-old Justin Dewayne McIntire was clocked on his bike at 117 mph and several deputies initially laid chase, but they were forced to call it off due to speed and traffic. After Potter County Fire & Rescue called in a tip on the motorcycle’s location, deputies closed in from all sides. When one caught up with the bike, it looked as though the rider might be giving up. As the deputy approached, McIntire gunned it and tried to run the deputy down. He struck the deputy and dragged him for several feet before he was able to pull his gun and fire off a shot. McIntire was arrested two days later on warrants for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and evading arrest.