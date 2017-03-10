An Amarillo man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. Just before 1:00 Friday morning, officers were sent to 26th and Buchanan where they found 38-year old Ruben Moreno had failed to negotiate a curve, drove into oncoming traffic and hit a traffic median. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Speed is considered the primary factor in the crash.
Motorcycle accident results in rider suffering life-threatening injuries.
By Mike Hill
|
Mar 10, 2:16 PM