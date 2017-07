Moore County Crime Stoppers has released details of their “Crime of the Week”. This past weekend, officers were dispatched to Duke Storage Facility in Dumas where several travel trailers were broken into. Several electronic items were taken from the trailers and a lot of damage was done to the campers. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.