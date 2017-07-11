Moore County’s “Crime of the Week”

Moore County Crime Stoppers has released information on their “Crime of the Week”. On Saturday June 17th, deputies were sent to the Middlewell Methodist Church on a burglary. They didn’t find anyone inside, but the front door sustained major damage from being kicked in. Repairs will cost approximately $2000. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.