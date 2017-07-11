Moore County’s “Crime of the Week”
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 10:58 AM

Moore County Crime Stoppers has released information on their “Crime of the Week”. On Saturday June 17th, deputies were sent to the Middlewell Methodist Church on a burglary. They didn’t find anyone inside, but the front door sustained major damage from being kicked in. Repairs will cost approximately $2000. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.

