Moore County’s “Crime of the Week”

Moore County Crime Stoppers has released details on their “Crime of the Week”. On October 5th between 10:30 am and 7:00 pm, someone cut a fence to a property on Highway 281 just west of Etter and took three brown calves. They were only 3-weeks old and had no brands on them. The value of the missing calves is $600 and anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.