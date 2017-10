Moore County Crime Stoppers has released details on their “Crime of the Week”. On the night of October 9th, someone broke into 6 storage units at ABC Storage in Dumas and took two dollys, two Play Station 3’s, 6 Xboxes and several other items. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.