Moore County Crime Stoppers has released details on their “Crime of the Week”. Between September 26th and 27th, someone took a sound system from the area of the football field at the Junior High in Dumas. It looks like a large speaker and is an Electro-Voice ZLX. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.