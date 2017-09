Moore County Crime Stoppers has released details on their “Crime of the Week”. Between August 28th and 31st, several vehicles were broken into around Dumas. A gun, several tools, an inverter, cell booster, credit cards, laptop, a phone and Mifi, and a car was taken due to someone leaving the keys in it. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County at 935-8477 or go online to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.