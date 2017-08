Moore County Crime Stoppers has released details of their “Crime of the Week”. Around 3:00 Monday morning, someone broke into a garage in the 300-block of Granite in Cactus and stole an air compressor, roofing nail gun, cordless drill and a 130 piece miscellaneous tool set. If you have information on who took the tools, call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.