The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of more than 1,600 gallons of crude oil from a tank earlier this month.

Authorities say the theft happened in the area of F.M. 1060 sometime between August 27 and September 5. In total, 40 barrels were taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by phone at 806-935-8477 or online at P3Tips .com a reward of $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.