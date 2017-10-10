Moore County Crime Of The Week Spotlights Stolen Vehicles

Moore County’s crime of the week features three separate stolen vehicles.

Officials say a white, 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck with a dent on the passenger side of the bed was stolen on October 1, and a tan, 2007 Cadillac Escalade was stolen on October 8 from residences in Dumas. Also missing is a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with a crack across the windshield, stolen from the Guylane Plaza

Officials are asking that anyone with information on the stolen vehicles call (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip at http://p3tips.com If your information leads to the location of the vehicles, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.