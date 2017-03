Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help with their crime of the week. On March 10th, a 2004 White Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken from a home on Highway 87 west of Dumas. They are looking for the Jeep and the person who took it. Anyone with information is asked to call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-TIPS or go online to p3tips.com. If your information leads to recovery of the Jeep or an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $1000.