Moore County Crime Stoppers Capture 2 Time “Creep Of The Week”
By David Lovejoy
|
Aug 18, 2017 @ 5:38 PM
Photo Courtesy of Moore County Crime Stoppers

A Moore County fugitive is now behind bars. Maria Eva Najera was wanted out of Moore County for possession of a controlled substance. This is Najera’s second time being Moore County’s Creep of the Week, resulting in her capture both times
If you have information on any other crimes in Moore County, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or go to P3TIPS.COM.

