Monsters Make Their Way to the Amarillo Zoo for April Fools

This Saturday for April Fools Day, monsters are coming to the Amarillo Zoo. We spoke to zoo coordinator, Mike Boley, about exploring modern animal myths and legends.

You can see a cast of a real track from a Bigfoot, a toad the size of a dinner plate, and death feigning snakes, just to name a few. You’ll find out weather or not raccoons wash their food, if Jack-A-Lopes are real and which animal “smells” with its tongue.

The event will run from 1pm to 3pm. Admission is $4 for adults and just $2 for children. The zoo is located inside Thompson Park at Northeast 24th Street and the Dumas Highway.