Monday’s Ag News Roundup

As lawmakers begin working on the next farm bill, a delegation representing Texas Wheat Producers was on Capitol Hill last week hoping to get farmers a better deal on the reference price for wheat. A reference price is the target that determines when price supports kick in. Under the current farm bill, the reference price is $5.50 a bushel, a target that Texas Wheat Producers board member David Cleavinger says needs to be more like $6.50 in order to provide adequate support.

You might think wheat farmers could resort to simple market fundamentals to get better prices, as in by cutting production. The problem is, there is so much wheat being produced around the world – in places like China, which David mentioned, and in Russia, and elsewhere – any cutback in U.S. output will have little, if any, effect.

The abundance we see for wheat is actually the situation for all grains right now. We’re watching today to see what carryover affect there is in the markets from the Grain Stocks reports issued by USDA on Friday. As Rod Bain tells us the numbers were big.

Times have been a little better for another locally-produced commodity: oil. Judy Stark of Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association tells me that, in the Texas Panhandle, there are about 13 or 14 rigs actively drilling for oil and gas right now. That’s not all that strong, historically speaking. But it’s much better than a low point last year when the local rig count was down to about four.

As far as prices, locally produced crude has been getting about $45 to $46 a barrel on the spot market, which is about $5 to $6 above where things stood a year ago. As for the lower cost of production, Judy Stark tells me the decline in drilling around the country in recent years has brought down prices for supplies and other cost factors for energy producers.

And here are some calendar notes:

The Extension Service’s Swisher County Cotton Tour is tomorrow, with activities starting at the Flatlands Grain Facility in Kress at 8:30 A.M. For more information, contact the Swisher County Extension Office. I can tell you that Extension Agent John Villalba did advise us that they are watching the weather on this event, but the latest we have is that the cotton tour is on for tomorrow. If there’s any change in that, we’ll post a note on our website.

Also, cattle producers can begin voting today on the proposed state beef checkoff for Oklahoma. Anyone raising cattle in Oklahoma is eligible to vote. For more information, go here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/