Monday’s Ag News Roundup

Within agriculture, a lot of people are still jolted by the big numbers that USDA has put out for corn. Especially that updated yield estimate of 175.4 bushels per acre, which will be a record if it holds up once we get final numbers after harvest.

In the early months of the growing season, USDA was hearing from a lot of nay-sayers among the analysts out there who didn’t believe yields would get out of the upper 160s. But, here it at the end of the season, it appears that USDA was not being overly optimistic back in June and July.

I talked with Joe Prusacki of the National Agricultural Statistic Service about the fact that – in recent weeks – many doubters have found themselves conceding that USDA has been right all along:

I interviewed Joe Prusacki at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention in Kansas City.

Kind of lost in the news about corn was USDA’s updated outlook for cotton. All cotton production for the U.S. is now forecast at 21.4 million bales, which would be a 25 percent increase from last year. Our state is certainly doing its part to help grow production. USDA’s new projection for Texas All Cotton production is 9.126 million bales, which stands to be a dramatic increase from last year’s 8.133 million.

Looking at another crop of local interest, wheat prices remain low, and that’s got some people asking: Why grow wheat at all? In Kansas City, I put that question to National Association of Wheat Growers Treasurer Ben Scholz:

In terms of those things that could help, you can certainly head the list with some new trade agreements. But in the meantime, here’s what Ben Scholz is doing to help the bottom line in his wheat operation in northeast Texas:

Ben also advises farmers to stay engaged with the markets, and be ready to take advantage of any price opportunities that come along.

Going to back to news related to trade, negotiators from the three NAFTA countries are getting back together in Mexico City this week to begin a new round of negotiations. I don’t know if this is a positive sign or negative sign, but they’re actually resuming talks two days earlier than originally scheduled. Friday was supposed to be the first day for this new round, but the schedule has now been moved ahead to Wednesday. This round is now scheduled to go through Tuesday. The negotiating process, overall, is expected to last into early next year.

Also on Wednesday, new air emission reporting requirements are scheduled to come the way of many farmers and livestock producers. But the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) and the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association have announced they have gone to court seeking a postponement of the mandate.

According to a news release from NPPC, the two groups are asking the court to give EPA time to provide farmers additional guidance on the reporting requirements. Perhaps more importantly, the two groups say EPA needs more time to develop a functional system that will enable farmers to comply.

These emissions reports are supposed to go to a division of the U.S. Coast Guard. But, there have already been problems with reporting backlogs as the Coast Guard tries to field farmers’ calls without tying up emergency lines.

We’ll keep you posted on the effort to get requirements’ effective date postponed.

Meanwhile, more information about the reporting requirements is available here: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-guidance-reporting-air-emissions-hazardous-substances-animal-waste-farms