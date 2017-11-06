UPDATED: Monday’s Ag News Roundup

(Updating to report new information on cattle prices.)

The Drought Monitor map updated last Thursday indicates no drought conditions in the Texas Panhandle. But concern is creeping closer to home, and Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers says it is a potential problem for the winter wheat crop.

National Weather Service data shows Amarillo began today at 26.48 inches of precipitation year to date, about 7.45 inches above normal. However, it’s been a while since we’ve had some moisture. The forecast does include a possibility of rain or snow Tuesday night.

Our bizarre weather patterns during the corn growing season are believed to have been a key contributor to the widespread presence of high-level mycotoxin found at harvest time. But Kyle Lawles, technical agronomist with DeKalb and Delta Pine tells me – as harvest moved toward the northern the northern Panhandle – fewer problems were found.

As Lawles indicates, farmers will be looking at an assortment of data between now and planting time next spring as they determine how to divvy up acres. Lawles suggests some producers in areas where water availability is low might find reason to consider switching back to more cotton and sorghum.

After making gains of around $17 over the past seven to eight weeks, cattle futures gave back some ground today. The December live cattle contract was down $1.97 at today’s close, finishing at $125.32. On the feeder cattle side, the November contract took a 72-cent tumble to end the day at $160.15. Other contacts also sustained losses in Monday’s activity.

We watch cattle prices with so much interest in our area because we are “cattle country” and what happens with cattle has a huge impact on our local economy. We’re also “oil country” as well, and we can tell you that oil prices are also climbing – in fact, to levels not seen since July 2015. This afternoon on the CME we see the December crude oil contract hovering around $57. Tied to higher prices is a lower rig count nationwide – now at a five-month low of 729, according to Baker Hughes, Incorporated.