Monday’s Ag News Roundup

We went into the weekend with a lot of anticipation for the region’s first hard freeze of the season. Maybe some dread, too, as cotton was considered to be, perhaps, in need of a little more time to grow its way out of developmental delays triggered by the unseasonably cool weather we had back in August. In the end, this past Saturday saw most the region barely qualify for a hard freeze – defined as 28 degrees or lower.

Amarillo and Lubbock both experienced official low temperatures right at 28. Some areas got a few degrees colder. But Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell tells me, although the growing season for much of our area cotton was probably halted by the freeze, there had been some good progress in maturation recently, so there might be less reason to worry about that crop than had been thought. Corn should have been beyond the reach of the hard freeze as its season had been over for a little while, anyway. But, Jourdan says, we might see some losses with late-planted sorghum.

As for wheat, well, what we grow in this region is winter wheat. So, Saturday’s chill was not a threat for that for that crop, at all.

We going to actually see some warm-up as this week progresses. But now that we’re back into the time of year when freezing temperatures will be more common, Scott Strawn with the Ochiltree County Extension office in Perryton says livestock producers have some things to think about.

Scott Strawn also says – with young cattle going through the stress of being moved around so much at this time of year – a good health program for calves is needed, especially if we get wetness to go along with cold conditions.

In other ag news, more than 80 agriculture and food groups have sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in response to comments he made recently regarding NAFTA. Ross dismissed concerns that pulling out of NAFTA would harm U.S. ag producers as being just a – quote – “empty threat.” The letter provoked by that remark informs Secretary Ross that a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA would eliminate approximately 50,000 jobs in our nation’s food and agriculture industry. And, from just the farm sector alone, there would be a $13 billion drop in U.S. Gross Domestic Product. Groups signing the letter sent to the Commerce Secretary included American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Grain and Feed Association, International Dairy Food Association, National Cotton Council, and U.S. Grains Council. And, again, that’s just a partial list.

The Farm Service Agency says, here in Texas, approximately 81,000 farms that enrolled in the PLC and ARC programs will receive financial assistance for the 2016 crop year. The amount of those payments will come to almost $557 million – assistance provided because ag commodity prices and revenues fell below benchmarks established in the 2014 farm bill.

So how much damage did Hurricane Harvey do dollar-wise to South Texas agriculture? $200 million dollars is the estimate calculated by Texas A&M system economists. Cotton and cattle were most affected, as the breakdown shows $100 million in losses for cotton, $93 million for livestock, and the rest of the losses in rice and soybeans. AgriLife says livestock losses could have been far worse had it not been for the many groups and individuals that joined forces with the Extension service to establish animal supply points that provided fresh hay and feed.

One more note, the Bailey County Cotton Field Day is coming up Wednesday. More information is available here: https://today.agrilife.org/2017/10/26/rescheduled-bailey-county-cotton-field-day-set-nov-1-muleshoe/