Monday’s Ag News Roundup

When the Cattle on Feed report came out Friday, it caught a lot of people by surprise as the numbers for cattle entering feedlots last month represented a 13 percent increase over September 2016 placements. Prior to the report’s release, the consensus among analysts was that the increase would be more along the lines of 8 percent. So we’re advised that we could see a bearish effect from the report.

Aside from what the report might mean for markets, some might wonder what the numbers tell us about the status of regrowing the herd:

Also released on Friday: USDA’s monthly Milk Production report, which showed a 1.2 percent increase in milk production in the nation’s top 23 dairy states last month when compared with September 2016 output. And the average for the month of 1,851 pounds of milk per cow was the highest ever recorded in September.

And, speaking of USDA reports, coming out today from USDA: the monthly Cold Storage report and the weekly Crop Progress report.

Back in March of 2015, a report issued by the World Health Organization’s cancer agency declared the herbicide glyphosate a probable carcinogen. The International Agency for Research on Cancer’s report has sparked a lot of anxiety (understandably so, given the wide use of glyphosate in agriculture) and more than a few lawsuits have been filed as well. But that one report ran counter to a number of other studies that have not linked the herbicide with cancer. Now an investigation by the news agency Reuters calls into question the determination of that one report. A Reuters article says that, before the WHO report went public, it went through an editing process that included deleting and altering scientists’ conclusions that animal tests had shown no indication of a cancer-causing effect.

Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers says army worms continue to be a threat for the new crop.

If you’re a farmer who’s maybe a little short on CEUs, there’s a great opportunity coming up Wednesday. The Extension Service is offering training courses in both Canyon and Randall, with a total of 5 CEUs available. More information is available in our Ag Calendar article here: http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/ag-calendar-events-3/