Monday’s Ag News Roundup

One of the more positive local ag stories of late has been the great start to the new winter wheat season – a lot of green showing around the area right now. But there’s already a threat to deal with: army worms.

And, the good news from Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers: There are effective pesticides available for combating army worms.

Meanwhile, farmers who favor the use of the herbicide dicamba will find it available next year, but with some new restrictions and some recordkeeping requirements. That’s according to a news release issued Friday by EPA, a news release that is available here: https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/registration-dicamba-use-genetically-engineered-crops%23q3 . EPA’s action, which the agency says was agreed to voluntarily by the chemical’s registrants, include making dicamba a restricted use pesticide limited to use by trained applicators and with spraying confined to times between sunrise and sunset and when winds are in a range of 3 to 10 miles an hour.

Maybe the Bayer-Monsanto merger is about to become a little easier for U.S. regulators to approve as it was announced Friday that Bayer plans to sell a large portion of its crop science business to BASF. Under this proposed deal, BASF would acquire Bayer’s seeds for crops including cotton and soybeans plus the herbicide brand Liberty. But, just like the Bayer-Monsanto deal, the sale of these assets by Bayer to BASF will require regulatory approval.

Anything going on with corn and soybeans is closely watched by market traders and farmers. And, apparently USDA is also intrigued by what may be ahead in the intersecting trends for those two crops….

On the trade news front, the troubled NAFTA talks continue today in Washington. Also in our nation’s capital, Vice President Pence meets with Japan’s deputy prime minister today for talks on trade. One thing we are advised to look for is the possibility of a softening by Japan on its enforcement of those import restrictions that led to the recent escalation of tariffs on U.S. frozen beef.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s monthly report tells us sales of tractors in the U.S. in September 2017, were down 10 percent compared to the same month last year. However, sales were up by three percent through the first nine months of the year when compared with the same time frame for 2016.

And we have a reminder on an event we told you about Friday. The Swisher County Extension Office in Tulia would like an RSVP by close of business today if you plan to attend Wednesday’s cotton tour.