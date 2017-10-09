Monday’s Ag News Roundup

A special convention for Texas Cattle Feeders Association is underway in Amarillo right now. It’s special because this is the organization’s 50th annual convention, with about 600 people in attendance at the new Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo.

Earlier this year, feedlot operators were experiencing very good times in terms of profitability. But, TCFA President and CEO Ross Wilson says times are tighter now.

But even though the things are a bit tough at the moment, Ross says the situation reflects something the cattle feeding business had very much wanted: regrowth of the nation’s beef cattle herd, which has been underway for two or three years, and is now filling up feedlots.

I’m sure cattle economics is one of the many topics being discussed at the TCFA Convention, and the full agenda for that gathering is available here: https://www.tcfa.org/news-events/convention/

Good to have all those beef producers in town. And speaking of beef, the August export figures are in and the U.S. Meat Export Federation’s monthly report shows sales of beef to foreign markets remain strong. August beef exports totaled more than 112,000 metric tons, up 5 percent from August 2016 and the largest total for any calendar month so far in 2017. Through the first eight months of the year, beef exports were up 10 percent in volume. If you’d like to look a little further at the numbers, click here: http://www.usmef.org/news-statistics/press-releases/another-strong-month-for-u-s-beef-exports-pork-exports-slightly-lower-year-over-year-2/

Well, we have some concern on cotton. Texas A&M AgriLife reports some fields around the KGNC listening area are experiencing what can be described as a browning or bronzing of the foliage, and, in some cases, premature defoliation. All of that apparently caused by a plant disease known as alternaria leaf spot. The coloration issue doesn’t look good, but AgriLife officials say it’s likely the result of something that is really the larger issue: too much moisture and too little heat in recent weeks. Production could be curbed by the weather complications. There’s a lot more information about this new cotton issues here: https://today.agrilife.org/2017/10/06/high-plains-rolling-plains-cotton-seeing-premature-defoliation/

Meanwhile, the recent moisture has been very good for the wheat crop, as newly planted fields around the area look fantastic. But, the price situation remains difficult. Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers tells us estimates indicate wheat farmers who take their crop on to harvest for grain could be facing losses in the vicinity of two dollars a bushel.