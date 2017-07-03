Monday Sports Update – White Sox Slip Past Rangers

Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez (5) watches his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Chicago. The White Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 6-5. (AP Photo/David Banks)

White Sox Edge Rangers

(Chicago, IL) — Yolmer Sanchez drilled a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the White Sox edged the Rangers, 6-5, in Chicago. Mike Napoli went deep for Texas and Jonathan Lucroy belted a two-run double. Jose LeClerc was charged with the loss. The Rangers have lost four-of-five. The Rangers open up a six-game homestand tonight against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Park. The Angels will come to town this weekend for the final series before the All-Star break. Martin Perez will get the ball tonight. He is 4-and-6 with a 4.70 ERA. The Red Sox will counter with right-hander Rick Porcello, who is 4-and-10 with a 5.06 ERA. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Rangers’ Darvish Named All-Star

(Chicago, IL) — Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish is heading to the MLB All-Star Game as the teams lone representative. It will be Darvish’s fourth All-Star appearance.

Rangers’ Andrus Part Of MLB All-Star Final Vote

(Undated) — Voting is underway for the MLB All-Star Game Final Vote. The five candidates up for the final spot in the AL are Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, Rays first baseman Logan Morrison, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. Voting ends at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, with the results to be revealed two hours later.

Rangers Acquire Grilli From Blue Jays

(Chicago, IL) — The Rangers are adding depth to their bullpen. The team has acquired veteran relief pitcher Jason Grilli from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto. Grilli joins a Rangers’ pen that leads the majors with 16 blown saves this season. He was 2-and-4 with a 7.97 ERA in 26 games with Toronto this season.

Astros Nail Yankees

(Houston, TX) — Mike Fiers and five relievers combined to give up six hits and one run as the Astros nailed the Yankees, 8-1, at Minute Maid Park. Fiers struck out seven over four shutout innings before the bullpen took over. Chris Devenski earned the win. Marwin Gonzalez and Yuli Gurriel each clubbed two-run homers, and Carlos Correa drove in three for the Astros.

Five Astros Named All-Stars

(Undated) — Five Astros are heading to next week’s MLB All-Star Game in Miami. The Astros lead the AL with three starters, including second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder George Springer. Pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers give the Astros five total players in the All-Star Game next Tuesday.

MLB National League

——

Philadelphia Phillies 7, New York Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati Reds 2

San Francisco Giants 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Miami Marlins 10, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Colorado Rockies 3

San Diego Padres 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Washington Nationals 7, St. Louis Cardinals 2

MLB American League

——

Boston Red Sox 15, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Cleveland Indians 11, Detroit Tigers 8

Baltimore Orioles 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Houston Astros 8, New York Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas Rangers 5

Kansas City Royals 6, Minnesota Twins 2

Seattle Mariners 5, Los Angeles Angels 3

MLB Interleague

——

Atlanta Braves 4, Oakland Athletics 3 (12 inn)

Stanley Beats Howell In Playoff To Win Quicken Loans National

(Potomac, MD) — Kyle Stanley beat Charles Howell the Third in a playoff to win the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac in Maryland. The pair finished 72 holes tied at seven-under-par. Rickie Fowler and Martin Laird shared third place at five-under. Ben Martin was among eight golfers that tied for fifth at minus-four.

Average Sports TV Viewer Getting OIder

(Undated) — The average age for people who watch sports on television is getting older, with one exception — women’s tennis. A “Street and Smith’s Sports Business Journal” survey out over the weekend found the average women’s tennis viewer was 55 in 2016, down from 63 a decade earlier. The average baseball viewer is now 57 and for the NFL, it’s 50. The only sports with an average age higher than baseball’s are Nascar, men’s tennis, horse racing, figure skating and golf.