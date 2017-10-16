Monday Sports Update – Texans Handle Browns

Houston Texans' Chris Clark, left, Deshaun Watson (4) and Ryan Griffin (84) celebrate a touchdown scored by wide receiver Will Fuller V in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Watson, Texans Cruise Past Browns

(Houston, TX) — Deshaun Watson is the first rookie to throw for three touchdowns in three straight games as the Texans cruised past the Browns, 33-17, in Houston. Watson finished with 225 passing yards, three TD’s and an interception. His 15 touchdown passes through his first six games are also an NFL record. Jonathan Joseph returned an interception 82 yards for a TD as the Texans head into their bye week at 3-and-3.

NFL

——

Washington Redskins 26, San Francisco 49ers 24

Miami Dolphins 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Chicago Bears 27, Baltimore Ravens 24 (OT)

New England Patriots 24, New York Jets 17

New Orleans Saints 52, Detroit Lions 38

Minnesota Vikings 23, Green Bay Packers 10

Houston Texans 33, Cleveland Browns 17

Los Angeles Rams 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Arizona Cardinals 38, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33

Los Angeles Chargers 17, Oakland Raiders 16

Pittsburgh Steelers 19, Kansas City Chiefs 13

New York Giants 23, Denver Broncos 10

Cowboys Prep For 49ers

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are back to work this week preparing for their showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in northern California. The ‘Boys come out of their bye week third in the NFC East at 2-and-3. Philadelphia currently leads division at 5-and-1. The Niners sit at 0-and-6. Pregame begins Sunday afternoon at 2 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Alabama First, Penn State Now Second In Coaches Poll

(Undated) — Alabama remains number-one in the Top-25 Coaches Poll, while Penn State is now second. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot after Clemson was upset by Syracuse on Saturday. Georgia is third, followed by TCU and Wisconsin. Ohio State, Miami, Clemson, Oklahoma and USC round out the top-10. Washington slipped eight spots from fourth to 12th after losing 13-7 at Arizona State. Auburn plummeted 10 spots to 21st after losing 27-23 at LSU. West Virginia, Texas A&M and LSU are new to the rankings this week. They replace San Diego State, Utah and Navy.

College Football Roundup

(Undated) — TCU is up to fourth in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll after beating Kansas State 26-6 on Saturday in Manhattan. Texas A&M topped Florida 19-17 in Gainesville to improve to 5-and-2 and jump into the rankings at 24th. In other local action Saturday, Texas lost to Oklahoma 29-24 at the Cotton Bowl, Texas Tech fell 46-35 at West Virginia, and Baylor lost 59-16 at Oklahoma State. SMU was off.

Turner Hits Walk-Off Homer To Lift Dodgers Past Cubs

(Los Angeles, CA) — Justin Turner hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-1 win over the Cubs in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. Turner drove in all four runs for Los Angeles. He tied the game at one with a single in the fifth. Addison Russell had given Chicago a 1-0 lead with a solo bomb the half inning before. Brian Duensing was charged with the loss, but John Lackey gave up the game-winning homer. Kenley Jansen earned the win. LA has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup. Game Three is at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Astros Aim For 3-0 Lead On Yankees

(Bronx, NY) — The Astros aim for a 3-0 series lead when they take on the Yankees tonight in Game Three of the ALCS in the Bronx. The ‘Stros won both games at home with identical 2-1 scores to grab a two-games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven set. New York will also host Game Four tomorrow, and if necessary, Game Five on Wednesday. Coverage begins tonight at 7 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Keselowski Wins Alabama 500

(Talladega, AL) — Brad Keselowski won the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway to advance into the third round of the playoffs. The triumph escalated him from 10th to second in the playoff standings. Ryan Newman finished second and Trevor Bayne third. Dale Earnhardt Junior finished seventh in his final Talladega race. Only 14 drivers finished the race after three red flag wrecks in the final stage. The final round-of-12 race is next Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Rockets Open Season Tomorrow At Golden State

(Oakland, CA) — The Rockets open up the regular season tomorrow night facing the Warriors in Oakland. The Rockets will then visit Sacramento on Wednesday before hosting Dallas in their home opener on Saturday.

Mavs Open Season Wednesday Against Hawks

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks open up the regular season on Wednesday hosting the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. The Mavs will then host Sacramento on Friday before traveling to Houston on Saturday.