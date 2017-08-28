Monday Sports Update – A’s Sweep Rangers

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A’s Complete Sweep Of Rangers

(Oakland, CA) — The A’s completed a three-game sweep of the Rangers with an 8-3 win in Oakland. Shin-Soo Choo smacked a solo homer for Texas, which is three games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot. A.J. Griffin didn’t make it out of the fourth and fell to 6-and-5.

Rangers-Astros Series Up In Air

(Houston, TX) — The Rangers are scheduled to start a three-game series in Houston tomorrow, but there could be changes due to Hurricane Harvey. The Astros are in Dallas now waiting out the storm. Texas is off today.

Astros Rally Past Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — Brian McCann smacked a bases-clearing triple in the eighth as the Astros rallied for a 7-5 win over the Angels in Anaheim. McCann also singled in a run in the fourth to help Houston take the rubber match of the three-game set. Joe Musgrove got the win in relief and Ken Giles notched his 26th save.

MLB National League

Miami Marlins 6, San Diego Padres 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Cincinnati Reds 2

New York Mets 6, Washington Nationals 5 (Gm. 1)

Philadelphia Phillies 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado Rockies 3, Atlanta Braves 0

Arizona Diamondbacks 11, San Francisco Giants 0

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Washington Nationals 5, New York Mets 4 (Gm. 2)

MLB American League

New York Yankees 10, Seattle Mariners 1

Minnesota Twins 7, Toronto Blue Jays 2

Cleveland Indians 12, Kansas City Royals 0

Baltimore Orioles 2, Boston Red Sox 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit Tigers 1

Houston Astros 7, Los Angeles Angels 5

Oakland Athletics 8, Texas Rangers 3

MLB Interleague

Tampa Bay Rays 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (10 inn)

Harvey Threatens Cowboys-Texans Game

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are scheduled to wrap up preseason action on Thursday with a road game against the Houston Texans, but Hurricane Harvey has thrown a wrench in those plans. The Texans are currently in Dallas and will practice at The Star in Frisco today. The Cowboys have offered to host Thursday’s matchup at AT&T Stadium, but no final decision has been made.

Elliott Makes Preseason Debut, Appeal Hearing Tomorrow

(Arlington, TX) — Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made his preseason debut during Saturday’s 24-20 win over the Raiders. Elliott finished with 18 yards on six carries, and caught two passes for two yards. Elliott will attend his suspension appeal hearing in New York tomorrow and will miss practice today and Tuesday. Elliott was suspended six games on August 11th for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Cowboys LB Hitchens Injures Knee

(Arlington, TX) — Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens will be out at least eight weeks after suffering a knee fracture on Sunday versus New Orleans. Hitchens was penciled in as the starting middle linebacker for Dallas this fall. Veteran Justin Durant is expected to step into the lineup.

Watt Starts Fundraiser, Donates $100K

(Houston, TX) — Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is front and center in the Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts. Watt posted a video on Twitter announcing a fundraiser for Harvey victims, and kicked it off with a 100-thousand dollar donation.

NFL Preseason

Chicago Bears 19, Tennessee Titans 7

Washington Redskins 23, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Minnesota Vikings 32, San Francisco 49ers 31

College Football Preview

(Undated) — The college football season kicks into high gear this week nationwide. On Saturday, SMU hosts Stephen F. Austin, while TCU takes on Jackson State. Number-23 Texas is at home versus Maryland, and Baylor plays host to Liberty. Texas A&M travels to face UCLA on Sunday.

Alabama DL Davis Shot In Leg, Injuries Minor

(Tuscaloosa, AL) — Alabama sophomore defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning outside of a bar in Tuscaloosa. Multiple reports say Davis was hit by stray bullet, and his injuries are considered minor. His status for Saturday’s season opener against third-ranked Florida State is unknown. Davis appeared in seven games as a freshman last season, and is projected to start for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama and Florida State will clash in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Saturday in Atlanta.

Mayweather Defeats McGregor

(Las Vegas, NV) — Floyd Mayweather is heading into retirement undefeated. The 40-year-old Mayweather improved to 50-and-0 with a 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas Saturday night. The 29-year-old McGregor was boxing professionally for the first time.

Johnson Beats Spieth In Playoff To Win The Northern Trust

(Old Westbury, NY) — Dustin Johnson beat Jordan Spieth on the first playoff hole to win The Northern Trust in Old Westbury, New York. Johnson rallied from a five-shot deficit to capture the 16th victory of his career. Johnson and Spieth finished 72 holes at 13-under-par.