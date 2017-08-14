Monday Sports Update – Rangers Take Two Out Of Three From Astros

Crew chief Bill Welke, left, listens as Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister argues after both benches received a warning when Rangers starter Andrew Cashner hit Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez with a pitch in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Banister was ejected during the argument. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Astros Edge Rangers To Avoid Sweep

(Arlington, TX) — Carlos Beltran singled in the deciding run in the seventh inning as the Astros edged the Rangers 2-1 and avoided a three-game sweep at Globe Life Park. Adrian Beltre hit a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game for the Rangers, who had won their previous three. Andrew Cashner yielded both runs over seven frames as he fell to 7-and-9.

Rangers Open Series With Tigers Tonight

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers open up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers tonight at Globe Life Park. Texas enters the night three-and-a-half games behind the Angels for the second AL Wild Card. Martin Perez will get the ball tonight for the Rangers. He is 6-and-10 with a 5.18 ERA. The Tigers will counter with right-hander Michael Fulmer, who is 10-and-9 with a 3.59 ERA.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 3

New York Mets 6, Philadelphia Phillies 2

San Francisco Giants 4, Washington Nationals 2 (Game 1)

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Cincinnati Reds 4

Atlanta Braves 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego Padres 4

Washington Nationals 6, San Francisco Giants 2 (11 inn) (Game 2)

MLB American League

——

Cleveland Indians 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Minnesota Twins 6, Detroit Tigers 4

Kansas City Royals 14, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston Astros 2, Texas Rangers 1

Oakland Athletics 9, Baltimore Orioles 3

Los Angeles Angels 4, Seattle Mariners 2

Boston Red Sox 3, New York Yankees 2 (10 inn)

MLB Interleague

——

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Cowboys Fall To Rams

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Cowboys couldn’t get much going on offense as they lost 13-10 to the Rams in Los Angeles on Saturday. Cooper Rush finished 9-of-11 for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Darren McFadden had six carries for 28 yards for the ‘Boys, who fell to 1-and-1 in preseason play. The Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday.

Cowboys’ Elliott Suspended Six Games

(New York, NY) — The Dallas Cowboys will start the regular season without running back Ezekiel Elliott. The NFL is suspending him six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The penalty comes after Elliott was accused of domestic violence more than a year ago in Columbus, Ohio. Charges were not pursued due to conflicting information, but the NFL followed up with its own investigation. The league issued a statement saying there was “substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that Elliott engaged in physical violence against his accuser on multiple occasions.” It’s the longest domestic violence suspension in NFL history. ESPN reports Elliott plans to appeal. He rushed for more than 16-hundred yards and 15 touchdowns for Dallas as a rookie last season.

Seahawks’ Bennett Sits During National Anthem

(Carson, CA) — Another player is protesting during the “Star Spangled Banner”. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem before last night’s game against the Chargers in LA. Bennett said he plans on sitting for the national anthem the entire season.

NFL Preseason

——

Detroit Lions 24, Indianapolis Colts 10

Seattle Seahawks 48, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Thomas Wins PGA Championship

(Charlotte, NC) — Justin Thomas is the winner of the 99th PGA Championship. Thomas carded a three-under 68 in Sunday’s final round to capture his first career major title and fifth PGA Tour victory overall. He ended eight-under-par for the tournament. Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen tied for second place at six-under.

Larson Wins Pure Michigan 400

(Brooklyn, MI) — Kyle Larson held off the field on the overtime restart and is the champion at the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Larson led only the final two-laps of the 202-lap race and held on for his third win of the year and third-straight victory at Michigan International. Martin Truex Junior, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Trevor Bayne rounded out the top five.