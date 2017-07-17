Monday Sports Update – Rangers Take 2 Out Of 3 From Kansas City

Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli is congratulated while going into the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Royals Walk-Off Versus Rangers

(Kansas City, MO) — Lorenzo Cain belted the walk-off single to deep right in the bottom of the ninth as the Royals edged the Rangers, 4-3, in Kansas City. Cain laced a hit off Jason Grilli with the bases loaded to help KC prevent the sweep at home. Grilli took his first loss with the Rangers since being acquired from Toronto on July 2nd. Mike Napoli and Drew Robinson each launched solo homers as Texas took 2-of-3 in the series.

Rangers Visit Orioles

(Baltimore, MD) — The Rangers continue their road trip as they visit the Baltimore Orioles today. Andrew Cashner is on the mound for Texas, facing off with Orioles starter Chris Tillman. Texas is 45-and-46 on the year. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Pregame begins at 5:30 on KGNC.

Astros Dump Twins

(Houston, TX) — Mike Fiers put together a solid start as the Astros dumped the Twins, 5-3, in Houston. Fiers struck out 11 over seven innings of two-run ball. Nori Aoki clubbed a two-run double in the fourth to put the ‘Stros ahead for good. Ken Giles notched his 20th save as Houston took the rubber match at home. The Astros are an American League best 62-and-30.

MLB National League

——

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Miami Marlins 2

Colorado Rockies 13, New York Mets 4

Washington Nationals 14, Cincinnati Reds 4

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3

Atlanta Braves 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 1

Philadelphia Phillies 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2

San Diego Padres 7, San Francisco Giants 1

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 3, Boston Red Sox 0 (G1)

Detroit Tigers 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (11 inn)

Houston Astros 5, Minnesota Twins 3

Seattle Mariners 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Kansas City Royals 4, Texas Rangers 3

Los Angeles Angels 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Oakland Athletics 7, Cleveland Indians 3

Boston Red Sox 3, New York Yankees 0 (G2)

MLB Interleague

——

Chicago Cubs 8, Baltimore Orioles 0

Cowboys Announce Rookie Camp

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are set to report to training camp in Oxnard, California on Saturday, but the team will host a three-day rookie camp at The Star in Frisco starting Wednesday. The same players from rookie minicamp are expected to participate. The Cowboys open preseason action on August 3rd versus the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.

Texans’ RB Foreman Arrested In Austin

(Austin, TX) — Texans running back D’Onta Foreman is facing drug and weapons charges after getting arrested early Sunday morning in Austin. University of Texas police arrested and charged Foreman with marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, which are both misdemeanors. Foreman’s attorney has released a statement saying the gun is legally registered to the running back, and that a passenger possessed the marijuana, but not Foreman. The Texas City, Texas native rushed for over 2,000 yards for the Longhorns last season before Houston selected him in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Mavericks Fall To Lakers In Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Mavericks are done with NBA Summer League play after falling to the Lakers, 108-98, in Las Vegas on Sunday. Dennis Smith Junior led Dallas with 21 points and six assists. The Mavs finish summer league action with a 5-and-1 record.

>>Federer Wins Eighth Wimbledon Title

(Wimbledon, England) — Roger Federer is the men’s champion of Wimbledon for a record eighth time. Federer swept Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. It is the Swiss superstar’s 19th Grand Slam title.

>>Hamlin Wins At New Hampshire

(Loudon, NH) — Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hamlin led 54 of the 301 laps en route to his first win of the season and 30th of his NASCAR career. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five.

>>DeChambeau Wins John Deere Classic

(Silvis, IL) — Bryson DeChambeau is celebrating his first career PGA win. DeChambeau posted a one-shot victory at the John Deere Classic on Sunday. DeChambeau shot a six-under 65 in the final round and finished 18-under for the championship. Patrick Rodgers ended alone in second at 17-under.