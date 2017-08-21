Monday Sports Update – Rangers Split Series With White Sox

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) and third baseman Joey Gallo (13) collide while trying to catch an infield fly ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Park Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The play resulted in both players leaving the game. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

White Sox Top Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Miguel Gonzalez fired six shutout innings as the White Sox topped the Rangers, 3-2, in Arlington. A.J. Griffin gave up all three runs to take the loss for Texas. Rougned Odor drilled a two-run homer in the ninth inning. The Rangers fell to 61-and-62 as the four-game series ended in a tie.

Rangers Open Road Trip

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers open a 10-game road trip tonight, starting with a trip to Anaheim to face the Angels. Cole Hamels is on the mound for Texas tonight to open the four-game series. The Rangers will also visit the A’s and Astros during the stretch. Pregame begins tonight at 8:30 on KGNC.

Gallo And Bush Under Observation After Collision

(Anahiem, Calif.) — The Texas Rangers might be without two key performers when they open an important series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Third baseman Joey Gallo and right-hander Matt Bush are both in the concussion protocol, and they did not travel to Anaheim with their teammates. Gallo and Bush collided while chasing a popup in the eighth inning Sunday in Texas’ 3-2 home loss to the Chicago White Sox. Gallo sustained a non-displaced nasal fracture and a swollen upper lip,while Bush bruised his right knee.

A’s Nip Astros

(Houston, TX) — A pair of throwing errors and a passed ball led to three A’s runs as they nipped the Astros, 3-2, in Houston. Marwin Gonzalez homered in defeat for the Astros. Brad Peacock took the loss, falling to 10-and-2. Houston leads the AL West at 76-and-48.

MLB National League

——

Miami Marlins 6, New York Mets 4

Atlanta Braves 8, Cincinnati Reds 1

Milwaukee Brewers 8, Colorado Rockies 4

Philadelphia Phillies 5, San Francisco Giants 2

Washington Nationals 4, San Diego Padres 1

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

MLB American League

——

Tampa Bay Rays 3, Seattle Mariners 0

Boston Red Sox 5, New York Yankees 1

Los Angeles Angels 5, Baltimore Orioles 4

Oakland Athletics 3, Houston Astros 2

Kansas City Royals 7, Cleveland Indians 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Texas Rangers 2

MLB Interleague

——

Detroit Tigers 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

Minnesota Twins 12, Arizona Diamondbacks 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (10 innings)

Cowboys Back In Texas

(Frisco, TX) — The Dallas Cowboys are back in Texas after wrapping up training camp in Oxnard, California. Dallas earned a 24-19 win over the Colts at home on Saturday and improved its preseason record to 2-and-1. The ‘Boys will host the Raiders on Saturday.

Texans Return To Houston

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are back practicing in H-Town after closing out training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia over the weekend. Houston earned a 27-23 win over the Patriots at NRG Stadium on Saturday. The Texans travel to face the Saints this coming Saturday.

NFL Preseason

——

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Atlanta Falcons 13

New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 7

Stenson Wins Wyndham Championship

(Greensboro, NC) — Henrik Stenson fired a six-under 64 in Sunday’s final round to win the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Stenson finished a course-record 22-under-par for the tournament. Ollie Schniederjans came in second at 21-under, while Webb Simpson finished third at minus-18.

Report: NBA Looking At Lakers For Tampering

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Lakers could be finding themselves in some trouble for tampering with Paul George. According to ESPN, the NBA is looking into whether new president of basketball operations Magic Johnson courted the Los Angeles native too early. The Thunder acquired George from the Pacers this offseason. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season.