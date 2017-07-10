Monday Sports Update – Rangers Lose Headed Into All Star Break

Angels Nip Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — J.C. Ramirez and three relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Angels nipped the Rangers, 3-0, in Arlington. Nomar Mazara and Delino DeShields provided the only hits for Texas. Yu Darvish gave up both runs to lose his third straight decision. The Rangers fell to 43-and-45.

Darvish Won’t Play In All-Star Game

(Miami, FL) — Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is the team’s lone representative at the MLB All-Star Game in Miami tomorrow. Darvish is 6-and-8 on the year with a 3.49 ERA and has 125 strikeouts. He will not suit up as he tries to preserve himself for the second half of the season, but will be present in Miami for the festivities. The MLB Home Run Derby gets going tonight at Marlins Park.

Astros Spank Blue Jays

(Toronto, Ontario) — The Astros will enter the All-Star break on a high note after spanking the Blue Jays, 19-1, in Toronto. Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Houston. Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve, and Evan Gattis also went deep for the ‘Stros. Brad Peacock tossed six shutout innings to improve to 7-and-1. Houston enters the break at an American League-best 60-and-29.

Astros In Miami For All-Star Game

(Miami, FL) — Six Astros are in Miami for the MLB All-Star Game, which gets going tomorrow night at Marlins Park. Relief pitcher Chris Devenski, starting pitcher Lance McCullers Junior, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder George Springer all earned All-Star bids. Altuve, Correa and Springer will start. Houston starter Dallas Keuchel was also voted in, but won’t play because he’s on the disabled list. Devenski was his replacement.

MLB National League

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 14, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia Phillies 7, San Diego Padres 1

Washington Nationals 10, Atlanta Braves 5

St. Louis Cardinals 6, New York Mets 0

Miami Marlins 10, San Francisco Giants 8 (11 inn)

Cincinnati Reds 2, Arizona Diamondbacks 1

MLB American League

——

Houston Astros 19, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Boston Red Sox 3

Baltimore Orioles 11, Minnesota Twins 5

Los Angeles Angels 3, Texas Rangers 0

Seattle Mariners 4, Oakland Athletics 0

Detroit Tigers 5, Cleveland Indians 3

MLB Interleague

——

Milwaukee Brewers 5, New York Yankees 3

Colorado Rockies 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Kansas City Royals 2

Home Run Derby Tonight

(Miami, FL) — Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton defends his title in the Home Run Derby tonight in Miami. The top-seeded Stanton faces Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the opening round. Yankee phenom Aaron Judge will meet Miami’s Justin Bour in round one.

Xander Schauffele Rallies To Win At Greenbrier

(White Sulphur Springs, WV) — Xander Schauffele is the champion at the Greenbrier Classic. Schauffele birdied the final hole to cap off a round of 67 and take home the title at 14-under par for the tournament. It’s his first PGA Tour victory. Robert Streb finished in second, one-stroke back at minus-13.

Mavericks Drop Suns In Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) — Mavericks 2017 first-round pick Dennis Smith Junior continues to impress at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Smith put up 25 points and eight rebounds as the Mavs dropped the Suns, 88-77, on Sunday. The Mavs are 2-and-0 in Vegas and have today off. They’ll take on the Heat tomorrow.

Cowboys Camp Fast Approaching

(Frisco, TX) — The Dallas Cowboys open training camp in less than a month. The first practice gets going on July 24th in Oxnard, California. The ‘Boys will hold 16 practices in Oxnard. Dallas opens the preseason on August 3rd versus Arizona in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.