Monday Sports Update – Rangers Blow Lead But Still Beat The Yankees

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush, right, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy celebrate after the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Sunday, June 25, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rangers Hold Off Yankees In Rubber Match

(Bronx, NY) — The Rangers led 7-0 in the fourth inning and held on for a 7-6 win over the Yankees in the Bronx. Shin-Soo Choo clubbed a three-run homer and Adrian Beltre added a two-run blast for Texas, which took two of three in the series. Nick Martinez allowed four runs in five innings to even his record at 3-and-3. Matt Bush posted his ninth save. The Rangers begin a four-game series against the Indians tonight in Cleveland. Cole Hamels will return from the disabled list and pitch for the first time since April. He is 2-and-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season. The Tribe will counter with righty Carlos Carrasco, who is 8-and-3 with a 2.99 ERA.

Rangers Place Perez On DL

(Bronx, NY) — Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez is on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right thumb. He suffered the injury in a hotel room door Thursday in New York. The 26-year-old is 4-and-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts this season.

Astros Hammer Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — The Astros hammered the Mariners, 8-2, in the rubber match of a three-game set in Seattle. George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis all homered for Houston, which went 6-and-1 on its road trip. Michael Felix got the win in relief.

MLB National League

Miami Marlins 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati Reds 6, Washington Nationals 2

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Atlanta Braves 0

New York Mets 8, San Francisco Giants 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (11 inn)

Los Angeles Dodgers 12, Colorado Rockies 6

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 4

MLB American League

Baltimore Orioles 8, Tampa Bay Rays 5

Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Indians 0

Los Angeles Angels 4, Boston Red Sox 2

Texas Rangers 7, New York Yankees 6

Oakland Athletics 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Kansas City Royals 2

Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 2

MLB Interleague

Detroit Tigers 7, San Diego Padres 5

Spieth Wins Travelers Championship

(Cromwell, CT) — Jordan Spieth drained a bunker shot from 60-feet out on the first playoff hole to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He beat out Daniel Berger after they both finished 72 holes at 12-under-par. It’s Spieth’s 10th career PGA Tour victory. Charley Hoffman and Danny Lee tied for third place at 10-under. . Amarillo born Johnson Wagner finished at 3-under and tied for 43rd. Amarillo native Ryan Palmer finished at 2-under and tied for 53rd.

Mavs To Decline Dirk’s Option, Sign To New Deal

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks are declining the option on Dirk Nowitzki’s contract for next season. ESPN reports the team plans to re-sign him to a restructured deal next month. Nowitzki averaged just 14.2 points this past season, which was his lowest since his rookie season. The 39-year-old will be entering his 20th NBA season.

Florida Eliminates TCU; Faces LSU In CWS Final Tonight

(Omaha, NE) — Florida will face LSU in an all-SEC College World Series final. Game One of the best-of-three matchup is tonight at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. The Gators advanced with a 3-0 shutout of TCU on Saturday, while the Tigers took out Oregon State with a 6-1 win.

Kevin Harvick Wins At Sonoma

(Sonoma, CA) — Kevin Harvick picked up his first Monster Energy Cup Series victory of the season in dominating fashion at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Harvick led 24 of the 110 laps on his way to the winner’s circle. It is his first career victory in 17 starts at Sonoma Raceway. Harvick’s teammate Clint Bowyer finished in second with Brad Keselowski behind him in third.

Tebow Waves Goodbye To The Fireflies

(Columbia, SC) — Tim Tebow is saying goodbye to the Columbia Fireflies and moving up in the baseball world. Tebow played his final game with the Fireflies yesterday. He’s been promoted to the Class-A Advanced Saint Lucie Mets team.