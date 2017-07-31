Monday Sports Update – Rangers Beltre Reaches 3,000 Career Hits

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double off a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Wade Miley in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The hit was the 3,000th of Beltre's career. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

(Arlington, TX) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is the 31st player in Major League Baseball history to reach three-thousand career hits. Beltre doubled in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game off of Wade Miley to reach the milestone. The 20-year veteran becomes the first player born in the Dominican Republic to accomplish the feat.

Orioles Drop Rangers On Beltre’s Big Day

(Arlington, TX) — Adrian Beltre’s three-thousandth hit was overshadowed as the Orioles dropped the Rangers, 10-6, in Arlington. Beltre doubled in the fourth inning to become the first Dominican player to reach three-thousand hits. Rougned Odor homered twice and plated five runs for Texas. Martin Perez was tagged with the loss, falling to 5-and-9. The Rangers have lost three-of-four.

Rockies Acquire Lucroy From Rangers

(Undated) — The Rangers are moving on from catcher Jonathan Lucroy. He was traded to the Rockies on Sunday in exchange for a player to be named later. Lucroy is hitting .242 with an on-base percentage under .300 this season. He has four home runs and 27 RBI. Lucroy was traded from the Brewers to the Rangers during 2016 and had 24 homers total.

Rangers Host Mariners

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers play host to the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series today. Cole Hamels is on the mound for Texas, opposite of Seattle ace Felix Hernandez. At 50-and-54, the Rangers are fourth in the AL West and sit 18 games out of first place. The Mariners are 53-and-53. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

“Pudge” Rodriguez Inducted Into Hall of Fame

(Cooperstown, NY) — Longtime Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York. “Pudge” spent 13 of his 21 big league seasons with the Rangers. He won the AL MVP award in 1999 with Texas and was a 14-time All-Star in his career. Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines were also inducted.

Tigers Hammer Astros

(Detroit, MI) — Justin Upton hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Tigers hammered the Astros, 13-1, in Detroit. Lance McCullers Junior gave up eight hits and five runs in five-plus frames to take the loss for Houston. Alex Bregman prevented the shutout with a ninth inning homer. Houston is first in the American League at 68-and-36.

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 6, Miami Marlins 4

Philadelphia Phillies 2, Atlanta Braves 1

Colorado Rockies 10, Washington Nationals 6 (G1)

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2

St. Louis Cardinals 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, San Diego Padres 1

Washington Nationals 3, Colorado Rockies 1 (G2)

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, San Francisco Giants 2 (11 inn)

MLB American League

——

Tampa Bay Rays 5, New York Yankees 3

Toronto Blue Jays 11, Los Angeles Angels 10

Detroit Tigers 13, Houston Astros 1

Kansas City Royals 5, Boston Red Sox 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland Indians 1

Baltimore Orioles 10, Texas Rangers 6

Oakland Athletics 6, Minnesota Twins 5 (12 inn)

MLB Interleague

——

Seattle Mariners 9, New York Mets 1

Cowboys Training Camp Resumes

(Oxnard, CA) — Training camp resumes for the Dallas Cowboys today in Oxnard, California. The team held their Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday. The ‘Boys open the preseason on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys’ Moore Suspended Two Games

(New York, NY) — The NFL is suspending defensive end Damontre Moore for the first two games of the regular season. The penalty comes after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Moore was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in December. The 24-year-old can still practice and play in preseason games, but won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until September 18th, the day after the Cowboys play the Denver Broncos. Moore signed a two-year, free-agent deal with Dallas in March.

>>Ravens Considering Signing Kaepernick

(Owings Mills, MD) — Colin Kaepernick could soon have a new home. The “Baltimore Sun” reports the Ravens are weighing the decision of possibly signing the quarterback. Kaepernick, who has been a free agent since March, came under fire for kneeling during the national anthem last season.

>>Kyle Busch Earns First Win At Pocono

(Long Pond, PA) — Kyle Busch is the winner of the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. Busch took the checkered flag for the first time at Pocono and snapped a 36-race winless streak. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Vegas Wins RBC Canadian Open

(Oakville, Ontario) — Jhonattan Vegas beat Charley Hoffman in a playoff to win the RBC Canadian Open for the second straight year. Vegas carded a seven-under 65 in Sunday’s final round and then birdied the 18th hole in the playoff for his third career victory. Vegas and Hoffman ended 72 holes tied at 21-under-par. Ian Poulter fired an eight-under 64 on Sunday to finish in third place at 20-under.