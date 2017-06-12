Monday Sports Update – Penguins Win Stanley Cup

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, and Sidney Crosby (87) kiss the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Penguins Win Second Straight Stanley Cup

(Nashville, TN) — The Penguins are hoisting the Stanley Cup for the second straight season. Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left in the third period and the Pens beat the Predators, 2-0, in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville. Pittsburgh is the first repeat champion since the Red Wings in 1997-98.

Rangers Cruise Past Nationals

(Arlington, TX) — Austin Bibens-Dirkx and two relievers combined for a three-hitter as the Rangers clubbed the Nationals, 5-1, in D.C. Bibens-Dirkx tossed seven innings one-run ball to earn his second win. Elvis Andrus keyed a four-run eighth inning with a two-RBI triple. Shin-Soo Choo homered for Texas as it wrapped up a three-game sweep. The Rangers open a three-game series in Houston tonight. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Angels Pound Astros

(Houston, TX) — Eric Young Jr. drove in a career-high four runs as the Angels pounded the Astros, 12-6, in Houston. George Springer and Yuli Gurriel went deep as the Astros led by three after four innings. Michael Feliz was charged with the loss.

MLB National League

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Miami Marlins 1

New York Mets 2, Atlanta Braves 1

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Colorado Rockies 5

Arizona Diamondbacks 11, Milwaukee Brewers 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 9, Cincinnati Reds 7

MLB American League

——

New York Yankees 14, Baltimore Orioles 3

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Oakland Athletics 4

Cleveland Indians 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Los Angeles Angels 12, Houston Astros 6

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Seattle Mariners 0

Detroit Tigers 8, Boston Red Sox 3

MLB Interleague

——

San Francisco Giants 13, Minnesota Twins 8

Texas Rangers 5, Washington Nationals 1

Kansas City Royals 8, San Diego Padres 3

Daniel Berger Repeats At St. Jude Classic

(Memphis, TN) — Daniel Berger is the champion at the St. Jude Classic for the second straight year in Memphis. Berger fired a four-under 66 in the final round to win the tournament by one stroke at 10-under. Charl Schwartzel and Meen Whee Kim finished in a tie for second at nine-under-par. Five players finished tied for fourth at minus-eight, including one of the co-leaders heading into Sunday, Rafael Cabrera Bello. Billy Horschel, Braden Thornberry, Chez Reavie and Kevin Chappel were the others.

Blaney Gets First Monster Series Win

(Long Pond, PA) — Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway. Blaney visited victory lane for the first time in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career. Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Cowboys Open Mandatory Minicamp Tomorrow

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will open mandatory minicamp tomorrow. The three-day camp runs through Thursday. Any players not present are subject to fines. In other team news, wide receiver Dez Bryant has been recruiting free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis to join the Cowboys. Revis is a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Jets.

College World Series Roundup

(Undated) — In college baseball action over the weekend, both Texas A&M and TCU clinched spots to the College World Series in Omaha. The Horned Frogs swept Missouri State and the Aggies eliminated Davidson. The College World Series opens on Saturday.