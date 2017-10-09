Monday Sports Update – Packers Outlast Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) lands on top of Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice (29) after running the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Packers Outlast Cowboys In Dallas

(Arlington, TX) — Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 12-yard touchdown with just 11-seconds left as the Packers outlasted the Cowboys 35-31 at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott’s 11-yard TD run with 1:13 to play gave Dallas a brief 31-28 lead, but Rodgers and the Packers answered with a nine-play, 75-yard game-winning drive. Prescott ended 25-of-36 for 251 yards, three touchdowns and an interception that was returned 21-yards for a score by Damarious Randall in the fourth quarter. Cole Beasley had two TD catches, while Dez Bryant had one for the ‘Boys, who fell to 2-and-3. They’re on a bye this week.

Cowboys’ Jones: Any Players Who Don’t Stand For Anthem Won’t Play

(Arlington, TX) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is switching his stance on the National Anthem. Jones said following the Cowboys’ loss to the Packers that any player who doesn’t stand for the anthem will not play. The Cowboys owner knelt with his players in a show of solidarity before their game in Week Three versus the Rams, but stood once the flag was displayed. All of the Dallas players stood for the anthem before Sunday’s game against the Packers, but defensive lineman Damontre Moore and David Irving raised their fists at the end of the song.

Chiefs Run Past Texans

(Houston, TX) — The Chiefs and Texans almost got locked in a shootout, but the Chiefs prevailed, 42-34, in Houston. Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for five touchdowns in defeat, including three in the final quarter. DeAndre Hopkins finished with three TD’s and Will Fuller the Fifth added two as Houston dropped to 2-and-3. Watson has accounted for 10 touchdowns over his past two games, including nine through the air.

Watt Out For Season

(Houston, TX) — Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is out for the rest of the season with a fractured leg. The official injury is a tibial plateau fracture. Watt had to be helped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, and did not return. He left the X-ray room on crutches. Whitney Mercilus also left the game with a chest injury and didn’t return.

NFL

——

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Arizona Cardinals 7

Cincinnati Bengals 20, Buffalo Bills 16

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 9

New York Jets 17, Cleveland Browns 14

Los Angeles Chargers 27, New York Giants 22

Miami Dolphins 16, Tennessee Titans 10

Indianapolis Colts 26, San Francisco 49ers 23 (ot)

Carolina Panthers 27, Detroit Lions 24

Baltimore Ravens 30, Oakland Raiders 17

Seattle Seahawks 16, Los Angeles Rams 10

Green Bay Packers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Houston Texans 34

Yanks Stay Alive With Game Three Win

(Bronx, NY) — The New York Yankees are living to see another day. Aroldis Chapman got the final five outs to clinch the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Indians in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Greg Bird’s solo homer off Andrew Miller in the seventh inning was all the offense New York would need. Masahiro Tanaka picked up the victory, striking out seven over seven shutout innings. The Yanks still trail the best-of-five series two-games-to-one. Game Four is in the Bronx on Monday. Miller was tagged with the loss. Jason Kipnis had two of Cleveland’s five hits.

Red Sox Stay Alive In NLDS

(Boston, MA) — The Red Sox scored 10 unanswered runs to beat the Astros, 10-3, in Game Three of the ALDS at Fenway Park. Boston fell behind 3-0 in the first inning before its offense came to life. Hanley Ramirez was 4-for-4 with three RBI, while Rafael Devers hit a two-run shot and drove in three. Jackie Bradley Junior had a three-run blast. The Sox trail the best-of-five series two-games-to-one.

The National League Division Series also continues on Monday. The Cubs host the Nationals in Game Three, while the Diamondbacks welcome the Dodgers to Chase Field for Game Three. Chicago and Washington’s matchup is tied at one. Los Angeles is looking to complete a sweep of Arizona.

Alabama Still First, Oklahoma Plummets In Coaches’ Poll

(Undated) — Alabama is still first in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll, while Oklahoma and Michigan plummeted nine spots each following home losses. The Sooners dropped from third to 12th after losing 38-31 to unranked Iowa State on Saturday. The Wolverines fell to 16th following a 14-10 home setback to rival Michigan State, which jumped into the rankings at number-22. Clemson remains second, followed by Penn State, Washington and Georgia. Wisconsin, TCU, Ohio State, Washington State and Miami round out the top-10. Navy and Stanford are new to the rankings this week. Louisville, Florida and West Virginia all dropped from the top-25.

Truex Junior Wins At Charlotte

(Charlotte, NC) — Martin Truex Junior is the champion at the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Truex took the lead from a restart on lap 329 and survived a late overtime restart to pick up the victory. Truex leaves Charlotte with a guaranteed spot in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ round-of-eight. Chase Elliott finished less than a second behind the winner for his second-straight runner-up performance and third in four races. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Jaime McMurray round out the top five.