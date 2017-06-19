Monday Sports Update – Mariners Top Rangers

Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish, left, of Japan, talks with catcher Robinson Chirinos, right, after Chirnos was hit on the left arm by his pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Seager, Mariners Drop Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Kyle Seager drilled three run-scoring doubles as the Mariners dropped the Rangers, 7-3, in Arlington. Yu Darvish tossed five frames of five-run ball to take the loss for Texas. Carlos Gomez homered in defeat. Texas is 34-and-34.

Rangers Host Blue Jays

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers open a four-game series with the Blue Jays tonight at Globe Life Park. Austin Bibens-Dirkx gets the start for Texas opposite of Toronto starter Marco Estrada. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Red Sox Edge Astros

(Houston, TX) — Xander Bogaerts homered twice as the Red Sox edged the Astros, 6-5, in Houston. Joe Musgrove allowed five runs to take the loss for the Astros. George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jake Marisnick all went deep in defeat. Houston is first in the majors at 46-and-24.

MLB National League

——

New York Mets 5, Washington Nationals 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Cincinnati Reds 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 (10 inn)

Atlanta Braves 5, Miami Marlins 4

Milwaukee Brewers 2, San Diego Padres 1

Colorado Rockies 7, San Francisco Giants 5

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay Rays 9, Detroit Tigers 1

Cleveland Indians 5, Minnesota Twins 2

Seattle Mariners 7, Texas Rangers 3

Kansas City Royals 7, Los Angeles Angels 3

Oakland Athletics 4, New York Yankees 3

Boston Red Sox 6, Houston Astros 5

MLB Interleague

——

Baltimore Orioles 8, St. Louis Cardinals 5

Brooks Koepka Wins U.S. Open

(Erin, WI) — Brooks Koepka is the champion of the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Koepka carded a five-under 67 in Sunday’s final round to finish 16-under-par for the tournament and capture his first career major title. His four-round score of 272 tied the U.S. Open record for 72 holes. Third-round leader Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama shared second place at 12-under. Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth at 11-under, while Rickie Fowler, Bill Haas and Xander Schauffele tied for fifth at minus-10.

Kyle Larson Wins At FireKeepers Casino 400

(Brooklyn, MI) — Kyle Larson is the champion at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. He began yesterday on the pole and got the jump on the final restart to take home his second win of the season. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top five.

TCU, Texas A&M Meet In College World Series

(Omaha, NE) — TCU and Texas A&M clash today in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha. The Aggies fell to Louisville, 8-4, on Sunday, while the Horned Frogs got shutout by Florida, 3-0. The loser goes home and the winner plays again Thursday.

Texans Sign RB Foreman

(Houston, TX) — The Texans now have their full 2017 draft class under contract after agreeing to a deal with for Texas running back D’Onta Foreman. The contract is worth 3.25-million over four years. Houston opens training camp in late July.

Kaepernick Compares Police To Slave Patrol

(Undated) — Colin Kaepernick is comparing police officers to old fugitive slave patrols. The current free agent NFL quarterback made the comparison with a picture of badges, old and new, on Twitter. His post came after Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted last week of all charges after fatally shooting Philando Castile, a black man, during a traffic stop last year. Kaepernick wrote: “A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled!” Kaepernick drew attention last football season by kneeling during the national anthem in protest of the treatment of people of color.