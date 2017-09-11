Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Win Season Opener Over The Giants

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Cowboys Crush Giants On “Sunday Night Football”

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are opened the season with a win. Dak Prescott threw for 268 yards and a touchdown as Dallas downed the rival Giants, 19-3, on “Sunday Night Football”. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 104 yards and Jason Witten had a touchdown grab in the victory. Eli Manning passed for 220 yards and an interception for New York, which was without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants were held to 35 rushing yards on 12 carries in defeat.

Jaguars Stun Texans In Houston

(Houston, TX) — Leonard Fournette rumbled for 100 yards in his NFL debut as the Jaguars stunned the Texans, 29-7, in Houston. Texans quarterback Tom Savage lost two fumbles in the first half before getting replaced with rookie first-round pick DeShaun Watson in the second half. Watson finished 12-of-23 for 102 yards, a touchdown and a pair of turnovers. The Texans had a six-game win streak against the Jaguars before this game.

Texans Visit Bengals Thursday

(Houston, TX) — The Texans have a quick turnaround this week as they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The Bengals are also 0-and-1 after getting shut out by Baltimore on Sunday. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has not shared who would start at quarterback.

NFL

——-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (ppd)

Buffalo Bills 21, New York Jets 12

Oakland Raiders 26, Tennessee Titans 16

Baltimore Ravens 20, Cincinnati Bengals 0

Philadelphia Eagles 30, Washington Redskins 17

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cleveland Browns 18

Atlanta Falcons 23, Chicago Bears 17

Jacksonville Jaguars 29, Houston Texans 7

Detroit Lions 35, Arizona Cardinals 23

Los Angeles Rams 46, Indianapolis Colts 9

Carolina Panthers 23, San Francisco 49ers 3

Green Bay Packers 17, Seattle Seahawks 9

Dallas Cowboys 19, New York Giants 3

Judge, Sanchez Power Yankees Past Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez each homered twice as the Yankees roughed up the Rangers, 16-7, in Texas. Robinson Chirinos clubbed a solo homer and scored twice for Texas. A.J. Griffin allowed five runs in three-plus innings to fall to 6-and-6.

Rangers Host Mariners

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers play host to the Seattle Mariners tonight at Globe Life Park. The Rangers are 71-and-71 on the season, and sit two-and-a-half games back in the AL Wild Card race. The Mariners are three games back. Cole Hamels is on the mound tonight. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

>>A’s Complete Sweep Of Astros

(Oakland, CA) — The A’s completed a four-game sweep of the Astros with a 10-2 rout in Oakland. Dallas Keuchel allowed four runs in five-and-two-thirds innings to fall to 12-and-4. J.D. Davis launched a pinch-hit solo homer in the loss. Houston still has a 13-game lead in the AL West. The Astros are off tonight before visiting the Angels tomorrow.

Indians Win 18th Straight Game

(Cleveland, OH) — Make it 18 straight wins for the Indians. Cleveland extended its franchise-record streak with a 3-2 victory over the Orioles. It’s the longest winning streak in the majors since the A’s reeled off 20 straight victories in 2002. The Indians host the Tigers tonight.

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 10, New York Mets 5

Washington Nationals 3, Philadelphia Phillies 2

Atlanta Braves 10, Miami Marlins 8 (11 inn)

St. Louis Cardinals 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, San Diego Padres 2

Colorado Rockies 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Detroit Tigers 2

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Boston Red Sox 1

Kansas City Royals 11, Minnesota Twins 3

New York Yankees 16, Texas Rangers 7

Oakland Athletics 10, Houston Astros 2

Los Angeles Angels 5, Seattle Mariners 3

Cleveland Indians 3, Baltimore Orioles 2

MLB Interleague

——

Chicago White Sox 8, San Francisco Giants 1

Nadal Sweeps Anderson For U.S. Open Title

(Flushing Meadows, NY) — Rafael Nadal is the men’s U.S. Open champion. The top-seeded Spaniard defeated 28th-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa in straight sets on Sunday to claim the 2017 men’s crown at Flushing Meadows. It was his third U.S. Open title and 16th career major.

College Football Roundup

(Undated) — In college football action over the weekend, SMU drilled North Texas, 54-32, and TCU knocked off Arkansas, 28-7. Texas destroyed San Jose State, 56-0. Texas A&M escaped Nicholls State, 24-14. Baylor fell to UTSA, 17-10.

Alabama Remains First, Clemson Second In Coaches’ Poll

(Undated) — Alabama remains first, while Clemson is now second in the latest Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. The Crimson Tide received 58 of the 60 first-place votes to retain the top spot after cruising past Fresno State 41-10. The Tigers moved up one spot to second after beating Auburn, which dropped from 13th to 17th. Oklahoma jumped up three spots to third after beating second-ranked Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday at the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes dropped seven spots to ninth. USC and Penn State are fourth and fifth respectively. Washington, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Florida State round out the top-10. TCU replaced Notre Dame in the rankings.