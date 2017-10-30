Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Run Past Redskins

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the his second touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Landover, MD) — Ezekiel Elliott rumbled his way to 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys dropped the Redskins, 33-19, at FedEx Field. Mike Nugent nailed four of his five field goal attempts in his first game with Dallas, which signed him Tuesday. Tyrone Crawford blocked a field goal that was returned 90 yards by Orlando Scandrick and set up Elliott’s second TD. Byron Jones capped the win with a 21-yard interception return for a score in the game’s final minute. Dallas improved to 4-and-3. Kirk Cousins threw for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Washington. The Redskins lost a pair of fumbles in addition to the blocked kick and fell to 3-and-4. Listen for the Dallas Cowboys Hour with Brad Sham this evening at six on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Beasley Exits With Concussion

(Landover, MD) — Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s with a concussion and did not return. He was evaluated on the sideline and rode a stationary bike, but didn’t return to the game. Beasley finished the game with two catches for eight yards. He’ll enter the NFL’s concussion protocol this week.

Seahawks Outlast Texans

(Seattle, WA) — Russell Wilson connected with Jimmy Graham for a go-ahead 18-yard touchdown with 21-seconds to play, as the Seahawks slipped past the Texans 41-38 in Seattle. Deshaun Watson was 19-of-30 for 402 yards, four touchdowns and three picks, while also running for 67 yards for Houston. DeAndre Hopkins racked up eight catches for 224 yards and a TD and Will Fuller had 125 receiving yards and two TDs in the setback. The Texans fell to 3-and-4, but sit just one game behind both Tennessee and Jacksonville in the AFC South.

NFL

——

Minnesota Vikings 33, Cleveland Browns 16 (at London, England)

Carolina Panthers 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Philadelphia Eagles 33, San Francisco 49ers 10

Buffalo Bills 34, Oakland Raiders 14

New Orleans Saints 20, Chicago Bears 12

New England Patriots 21, Los Angeles Chargers 13

Cincinnati Bengals 24, Indianapolis Colts 23

Atlanta Falcons 25, New York Jets 20

Seattle Seahawks 41, Houston Texans 38

Dallas Cowboys 33, Washington Redskins 19

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Detroit Lions 15

Broncos Visit Chiefs Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — The Broncos pay a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in AFC West action at Arrowhead Stadium. This game is the second of three straight road match-ups for Denver. The Chiefs are first in the division at 5-and-2, while the Broncos are second at 3-and-3. Both the Raiders and Chargers are 3-and-5. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Astros Take Down Dodgers In Wild Game Five

(Houston, TX) — The Fall Classic is becoming an apt moniker for the 2017 World Series. Alex Bregman hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Astros to a 13-12 win over the Dodgers in Game Five at Minute Maid Park. Houston and Los Angeles traded punches as the ‘Stros took a three-to-two lead in the best-of-seven matchup. The Dodgers erased a three-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning on a two-run homer by Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor’s game-tying RBI single. The Astros smashed five home runs, including game-tying three-run shots by Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Cody Bellinger’s three-run bomb had given the Dodgers a 7-4 lead in the fifth. It looked like Houston had taken control of the game with a four-run seventh. George Springer’s solo shot tied the game at eight and Jose Altuve one-run double put the Astros up one. Carlos Correa’s two-run homer made it a three-run game. LA closer Kenley Jansen was tagged with the loss. Game six is Tuesday in Los Angeles.

NBA

——

Milwaukee Bucks 117, Atlanta Hawks 106

Indiana Pacers 97, San Antonio Spurs 94

Charlotte Hornets 120, Orlando Magic 113

Washington Wizards 110, Sacramento Kings 83

Denver Nuggets 124, Brooklyn Nets 111

New York Knicks 114, Cleveland Cavaliers 95

Detroit Pistons 115, Golden State Warriors 107

Mavericks Visit Jazz

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Mavericks hit the road to face the Utah Jazz tonight in Salt Lake City. Dallas is 1-and-6 on the season and has dropped each of its past two games. The Jazz are 3-and-3. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Rockets Host 76ers

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets look to bounce back from their second loss as they host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. Houston is 5-and-2 on the year, with both losses to the Grizzlies. They lost in Memphis Saturday night. Philly is 2-and-4 after beating the Mavericks in Dallas Saturday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Stars Visit Canucks

(Vancouver, British Columbia) — The Stars play the fourth of a five-game road trip tonight as they visit the Vancouver Canucks. The Stars are 6-5-and-0 on the season and beat the Flames Friday night. The Canucks are 6-3-and-1. The puck drops at 9 p.m.

Busch Wins NASCAR Playoff Race

(Martinsville, VA) — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. With the victory, he clinches a spot in the NASCAR championship race for the third consecutive year at Homestead. Chase Elliott was five laps away from his first victory when Denny Hamlin spun him out and push him back to eighth in the playoff chase. Elliot finished 27th in the race and the two exchanged words after the race. Martin Truex Junior finished second and Clint Bowyer took third, although he is ineligible for the playoffs. The playoffs continue next Sunday to the Texas Motor Speedway. There are three spots left in the final four.

(Compiled from TTWN Media Networks LLC)