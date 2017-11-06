Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Roll Past Chiefs 28-17

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) catches a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs' Steven Nelson (20) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

(Arlington, TX) — Dak Prescott accounted for three touchdowns as the Cowboys drilled the Chiefs, 28-17, in Arlington. Prescott linked up with Cole Beasley on a pair of touchdown passes and he rushed for a score as Dallas won its third straight game. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 93 yards and a score for the ‘Boys, who improved to 5-and-3. Dallas visits Atlanta this week.

Report: Elliott’s Lawyers Trying To Settle With NFL

(Undated) — Ezekiel Elliott’s lawyers made an attempt to cut a deal with the NFL. ESPN reports Elliott’s legal team tried to negotiate a shorter suspension with the league, but no agreement was reached. Elliott was granted a stay on his six-game suspension Friday by the Second U.S. District Court of Appeals. A panel of federal judges are scheduled to meet this week to hear Elliott’s request for an injunction that would block his six-game suspension.

Texans Fall To Colts Minus Watson

(Houston, TX) — The Texans’ offense was lost without rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson as they fell to the Colts, 20-14, in Houston. Tom Savage was 19-of-44 for 219 yards and a score, and was strip-sacked on the game’s final play. Lamarr Houston returned a fumble 34 yards for a TD as Houston dipped to 3-and-5. T.Y. Hilton caught five passes for 175 yards and two scores for the Colts.

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles 51, Denver Broncos 23

Carolina Panthers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Tennessee Titans 23, Baltimore Ravens 20

Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 14

Los Angeles Rams 51, New York Giants 17

New Orleans Saints 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10

Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Cincinnati Bengals 7

Washington Redskins 17, Seattle Seahawks 14

Arizona Cardinals 20, San Francisco 49ers 10

Dallas Cowboys 28, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Oakland Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 24

Packers Take On Lions For MNF

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers hit the field without Aaron Rodgers again when they host the Lions tonight on “Monday Night Football.” Green Bay lost to the Saints 26-17 last week with Brett Hundley at the helm. The Packers are 4-and-3. Detroit comes in at 3-and-4.

Harvick Wins Texas Race

(Fort Worth, TX) — Kevin Harvick picked up a win in the Triple-A Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. He passed Martin Truex Junior with 10 laps remaining to clinch a spot in the NASCAR “Championship Four” race at Homestead. Truex also earned a championship berth and Martinsville winner Kyle Busch has qualified. The NASCAR playoffs moves to Phoenix next weekend with five drivers battling for the final spot. Brad Keselowski has a 19-point lead on Denny Hamlin and 22 over Ryan Blaney for the last opening. Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are also in the hunt, but would likely need a win at the Phoenix Raceway to qualify.

Harden’s Career High Lifts Rockets Past Jazz

(Houston, TX) — James Harden scored a career-high 56 points as the Rockets ripped the Jazz, 137-110, in Houston. Harden also dished out 13 assists and played just 35 minutes. He shot 19-of-25 from the field and the Rockets scored 48 in the third quarter. Eric Gordon added 20 for the Rockets, who improved to 8-and-3. Houston will host Cleveland on Thursday.

NBA

Atlanta Hawks 117, Cleveland Cavaliers 115

Miami Heat 104, Los Angeles Clippers 101

Washington Wizards 107, Toronto Raptors 96

Boston Celtics 104, Orlando Magic 88

San Antonio Spurs 112, Phoenix Suns 95

Houston Rockets 137, Utah Jazz 110

New York Knicks 108, Indiana Pacers 101

Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Charlotte Hornets 94

Portland Trail Blazers 103, Oklahoma City Thunder 99

Los Angeles Lakers 107, Memphis Grizzlies 102

Mavericks Visit Wizards Tomorrow

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks look to turn their season around tomorrow as they pay a visit to the Washington Wizards. The struggling Mavs are just 1-and-10 on the year and have lost six straight games. Dallas holds the worst record in the NBA. Following tomorrow’s matchup in DC, the Mavs are off until Saturday when they host LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

NHL

Detroit Red Wings 4, Edmonton Oilers 0

New York Islanders 6, Colorado Avalanche 4

Montreal Canadiens 2, Chicago Blackhawks 0

Calgary Flames 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (so)

Stars Host Jets

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars are back on the ice tonight as they host the Winnipeg Jets. Dallas beat Buffalo, 5-1, on Saturday and sits at 8-6-and-0 on the season. The Stars will also be at home in their next game on Friday versus the Islanders before opening a three-game road trip. The puck drops tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Alabama Remains First, Georgia Second In Coaches’ Poll

(Undated) — Alabama is still first and Georgia is second in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. The Crimson Tide received 64 of the 65 first-place votes after beating 20th-ranked LSU 24-10 on Saturday to improve to 9-and-0. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 24-10. Wisconsin and Clemson both climbed a spot to third and fourth, respectively. Notre Dame jumped up three spots to fifth. Miami, Oklahoma, Washington, TCU and Auburn round out the top-10. Ohio State plummeted eight spots from third to 11th after getting crushed 55-24 at Iowa. The second College Football Playoff rankings will come out Tuesday night.

Verlander And Upton Marry In Tuscany

(Houston, TX) — Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton tied the knot on Saturday. The ceremony, three days after the Astros won their first World Series, was held in Tuscany, Italy. Verlander missed the downtown victory parade on Friday because he was in a hurry to get to Italy.