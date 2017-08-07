Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Resume Training Camp

Cowboys Continue Training Camp

(Oxnard, CA) — Cowboys training camp continues today in Oxnard, California. Dallas opened up the preseason last Thursday with a win over the Cardinals. The Cowboys will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The final practice in Oxnard is August 17th.

Jerry Jones Inducted Into Hall of Fame

(Canton, OH) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones and the rest of the 2017 class were officially inducted on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Jones bought the Cowboys franchise in 1989 and has guided them to three Super Bowl titles. Former Texas Christian standout LaDainian Tomlinson was also inducted after a standout career with the Chargers and Jets.

Twins Edge Rangers

(Minneapolis, MN) — Robbie Grossman singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Twins held on for a 6-5 win over the Rangers at Target Field. Adrian Beltre belted a three-run homer and Joey Gallo had a two-run blast during a five-run first inning for Texas. Austin Bibens-Dirkx took the loss. The teams split the four-game set.

Rangers Off Today

(Undated) — The Rangers have today off before visiting the New York Mets tomorrow in a brief, two-game series. Texas opens a 10-game homestand on Friday. The Astros, Tigers, and White Sox will visit Globe Life Park during the stretch. Texas is 53-and-58 on the season and sits four-and-a-half games back in the AL Wild Card race.

Astros Rally Past Blue Jays

(Houston, TX) — Juan Centeno singled in the walk-off run as the Astros rallied past the Blue Jays, 7-6, in Houston. The ‘Stros reeled off four runs in the ninth inning, keyed by Alex Bregman’s two-run triple. Francis Martes recorded the final five outs to pick up the win. The Astros took the rubber match at home.

MLB National League

St. Louis Cardinals 13, Cincinnati Reds 4

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, San Diego Padres 4

Miami Marlins 4, Atlanta Braves 1

Washington Nationals 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia Phillies 3, Colorado Rockies 2

San Francisco Giants 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, New York Mets 0

MLB American League

New York Yankees 8, Cleveland Indians 1

Boston Red Sox 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore Orioles 12, Detroit Tigers 3

Houston Astros 7, Toronto Blue Jays 6

Minnesota Twins 6, Texas Rangers 5

Seattle Mariners 8, Kansas City Royals 7 (Game 1)

Oakland Athletics 11, Los Angeles Angels 10

Kansas City Royals 9, Seattle Mariners 1 (Game 2)

MLB Interleague

Tampa Bay Rays 2, Milwaukee Brewers 1

Truex Jr. Wins At Watkins Glen

(Watkins Glen, NY) — Marin Truex Jr. is the champion at the I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International. Truex Jr. took the lead for the final time on lap 88-of-90 and held on to secure the victory. Matt Kenseth took second place and rookie Daniel Suarez finished a career-best third. Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer round out the top five.

Mavs Sign F Ashley, No Update On Nerlens

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks have agreed to a deal with forward Brandon Ashley. He suited up for the Mavericks’ summer league teams in both Orlando and Las Vegas earlier this summer. He played collegiately at Arizona. In other Mavericks news, center Nerlens Noel still hasn’t signed his qualifying offer. He has until October 16th to sign the one-year deal or agree to a long-term contract with Dallas. Other teams can also offer Noel a deal, but the Mavericks have the right to match it.

Dolphins Reach One-Year Deal With Cutler

(Davie, FL) — The Dolphins are adding quarterback depth following a serious knee injury to starter Ryan Tannehill. Multiple outlets report the Dolphins have agreed to a one-year, 10-million-dollar contract with signal-caller Jay Cutler. The 34-year-old was originally going into broadcasting after being released by the Bears earlier this offseason.

Phillies Wall Of Fame Member Darren Daulton Dead At 55

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Phillies are mourning the loss of one of their all-time greats. Former catcher and Wall-of-Fame member Darren Daulton has died after a battle with brain cancer at 55 years old. Daulton played parts of 14 seasons with the Phillies and won a World Series with the Marlins before retiring in 1997. A key piece of the 1993 World Series run, “Dutch” was a three-time All Star and hit 134 homers with a .245 batting average in Philadelphia. He was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame in 2010.