Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Play Cardinals On Monday Night Football

Cowboys At Cardinals On “MNF”

(Glendale, AZ) — The Dallas Cowboys are on the road for the second straight week as they go up against the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” at University of Phoenix Stadium. Dallas is coming off a 42-17 loss at Denver in Week Two. Dak Prescott threw his first two interceptions of the season in that game and the Cowboys managed just 40 yards on the ground. The ‘Boys opened the campaign with a 19-3 home win over the Giants. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Brady’s Five TD’s Lift Patriots Past Texans

(Foxboro, MA) — Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Brandin Cooks with 23 seconds left, as the Patriots edged the Texans, 36-33, in Foxboro. Texans rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson threw for 301 yards, two TD’s and two picks. Jadeveon Clowney recovered a Brady fumble and scored on a 22-yard return for Houston. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn nailed all four of his field goal attempts for the Texans, who fell to 1-and-2. They’ll host the Titans on Sunday.

Texans Part Of Protest

(Houston, TX) — Texans players and coaches locked arms during the national anthem on Sunday, but no one took a knee. Texans owner Bob McNair called President Donald Trump’s comments on protesters “divisive and counterproductive.” The displays came after President Trump’s call for fans to boycott NFL games and for professional athletes to be suspended or fired for not standing for the national anthem.

NFL

——

Jacksonville Jaguars 44, Baltimore Ravens 7 (at London, England)

Buffalo Bills 26, Denver Broncos 16

New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 33

Philadelphia Eagles 27, New York Giants 24

New York Jets 20, Miami Dolphins 6

New Orleans Saints 34, Carolina Panthers 13

Minnesota Vikings 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

Indianapolis Colts 31, Cleveland Browns 28

Atlanta Falcons 30, Detroit Lions 26

Chicago Bears 23, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (OT)

Tennessee Titans 33, Seattle Seahawks 27

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Green Bay Packers 27, Cincinnati Bengals 24 (OT)

Washington Redskins 27, Oakland Raiders 10

A’s Sweep Rangers

(Oakland, CA) — A two-run homer by Khris Davis capped a five-run fifth inning and the A’s went on to beat the Rangers 8-1 at the Oakland Coliseum. Martin Perez was tagged for six hits and five runs in less than five innings to drop to 12-and-12 with the loss. Nomar Mazara homered for one of Texas’ three hits. The Texas Rangers have seven games left in the regular season, and all are at home. They’ll host the Astros in a three-game series starting today. Andrew Cashner is on the mound for Texas, while the Astros counter with Collin McHugh. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Angels Nip Astros

(Houston, TX) — The Astros couldn’t complete the series sweep as they fell to the Angels, 7-5, in Houston. Alex Bregman and George Springer homered for the Astros, and Evan Gattis added a two-run double. Chris Devenski took the loss. The Astros wrap up the regular season this week with road series against the Rangers and Red Sox. Collin McHugh is on the mound versus Texas tonight. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

MLB National League

——

Washington Nationals 3, New York Mets 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1

Philadelphia Phillies 2, Atlanta Braves 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee Brewers 0

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Miami Marlins 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, San Francisco Giants 1

Colorado Rockies 8, San Diego Padres 4

MLB American League

——

Minnesota Twins 10, Detroit Tigers 4

Toronto Blue Jays 9, New York Yankees 5

Baltimore Orioles 9, Tampa Bay Rays 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City Royals 1

Oakland Athletics 8, Texas Rangers 1

Cleveland Indians 4, Seattle Mariners 2

Los Angeles Angels 7, Houston Astros 5

MLB Interleague

——

Boston Red Sox 5, Cincinnati Reds 4

Kyle Busch Wins At New Hampshire

(Loudon, NH) — Kyle Busch took the checkered flag at the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch edged Kyle Larson to lock up a spot in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR playoffs. Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Top-Six Unchanged In Coaches’ Poll

(Undated) — The top-six remains the same in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. Alabama received 59 of the 63 first-place votes to retain the top spot. Clemson got the other four first-place votes and is still second in the rankings, followed by Oklahoma, Penn State and USC. Washington is sixth, while Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin round out the top-10. The Bulldogs jumped up four spots after blasting previous 19th-ranked Mississippi State 31-3 on Saturday. MSU slipped to 24th. Florida State plummeted 14 spots to 25th after losing to NC State at home. The Seminoles are 0-and-2 on the season. Oklahoma State fell from seventh to 14th after losing to TCU, which climbed four spots to 11th. Oregon dropped from the rankings after losing at Arizona State, while West Virginia jumped in at number-23.