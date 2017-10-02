Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Lose To Rams

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) looks at the ball after Williams dropped a pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Rams Dump Cowboys

(Arlington, TX) — Greg Zuerlein finished 7-for-7 on field goals as the Rams dumped the Cowboys, 35-30, in Arlington. Dak Prescott tossed three touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 85 yards and a score for Dallas. The ‘Boys had a chance to tie the game with 7:11 left, but failed to convert on the two-point conversion. Dallas is now 2-and-2 and will host the Packers on Sunday.

Watson, Texans Rout Titans

(Houston, TX) — Deshaun Watson tied the NFL rookie record with five total touchdowns as the Texans routed the Titans, 57-14, in Houston. Watson threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for a score as the Texans set a franchise record for points. Houston scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and never looked back. Andre Hal recorded two of the Texans’ four interceptions, and Dylan Cole had a 25-yard pick-six. Houston moved to 2-and-2 and will host Kansas City on Sunday.

Some NFL Players Continue To Kneel During Anthem

(Undated) — Some NFL players are continuing to protest on the sidelines during the playing of the national anthem. Three members of the Dolphins knelt during the playing of the anthem before their game against the Saints in London. Six players from the Bills and two from the Lions followed suit before their games.

New Orleans Saints 20, Miami Dolphins 0 (at London, England)

Buffalo Bills 23, Atlanta Falcons 17

Carolina Panthers 33, New England Patriots 30

New York Jets 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 20 (OT)

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Baltimore Ravens 9

Detroit Lions 14, Minnesota Vikings 7

Houston Texans 57, Tennessee Titans 14

Los Angeles Rams 35, Dallas Cowboys 30

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Cleveland Browns 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25, New York Giants 23

Philadelphia Eagles 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Arizona Cardinals 18, San Francisco 49ers 15 (OT)

Denver Broncos 16, Oakland Raiders 10

Seattle Seahawks 46, Indianapolis Colts 18

A’s Drop Rangers In Season Finale

(Arlington, TX) — Daniel Mengden tossed a gem as the A’s dropped the Rangers, 5-2, in the season finale from Arlington. Nomar Mazara prevented the shutout with a two-run single in the eighth for Texas. Cole Hamels lasted just three innings and ends the year at 11-and-6. The Rangers finish the 2017 season at 78-and-84 overall.

Astros Close Out Red Sox

(Boston, MA) — The Astros will head into the postseason on a high note after closing out the Red Sox, 4-3, in Boston. Collin McHugh struck out eight over six innings of five-hit, three-run ball to earn the victory. Houston scored all four runs in the seventh inning to pull away. The ‘Stros won 3-of-4 in the series, and will turn around and face Boston again in the AL Division Series, which starts Thursday in Houston.

Altuve Wins Batting Title

(Houston, TX) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve finished the season with a .346 batting average to win his third American League batting title. Altuve’s average is the best in the majors, and also a career high. He also scored 112 runs, stole 32 bases, launched 24 homers and drove in 81 runs.

MLB Season Ends

(Undated) — The 2017 MLB regular season is in the books. The 162-game campaign ended for all teams yesterday. The playoffs get underway with the American League Wild Card Game between the Twins and Yankees in New York tomorrow. The Rockies and Diamondbacks meet in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday.

Kyle Busch Rallies To Win Apache Warrior 400 At Dover

(Dover, DE) — Kyle Busch passed Chase Elliott on the second-to-last lap to win the Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway. Both drivers moved on in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff as the field was trimmed from 16-to-12. Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch were eliminated from contention.

>>College Football Roundup

(Undated) — In college football action over the weekend, SMU knocked off U-Conn, 49-28, Texas A&M drilled South Carolina, 24-17, and Baylor fell to Kansas State, 33-20. Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-34. West Texaws A&M lost to Eastern New Mexico 28-14. TCU was on a bye, and Texas defeated Iowa State last Thursday.