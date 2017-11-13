Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Fall Flat Against Falcons

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sits on the field after being sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(Atlanta, GA) — Adrian Clayborn set a Falcons record with six sacks as Atlanta clobbered the Cowboys 27-7 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Cowboys had to start Chaz Green at left tackle because Tyron Smith sat out with a back and groin injury. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for just 176 yards as he was battered in defeat. Prescott added 42 yards and a score on the ground and Alfred Morris had 53 rushing yards in place of suspended Ezekiel Elliot. Dallas fell to 5-and-4.

Rams Bury Texans

(Los Angeles, CA) — Jared Goff tossed three third quarter touchdowns as the Rams buried the Texans, 33-7, in Los Angeles. Tom Savage started at quarterback for Houston and threw a touchdown, but fumbled twice and was picked off twice in defeat. The Texans led by a point briefly in the second quarter after Savage hit Bruce Ellington for a 26-yard score. Houston has lost three games in a row.

NFL

——

Tennessee Titans 24, Cincinnati Bengals 20

New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10

Minnesota Vikings 38, Washington Redskins 30

Green Bay Packers 23, Chicago Bears 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15, New York Jets 10

Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Los Angeles Chargers 17 (OT)

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Indianapolis Colts 17

Detroit Lions 38, Cleveland Browns 24

Los Angeles Rams 33, Houston Texans 7

San Francisco 49ers 31, New York Giants 21

Atlanta Falcons 27, Dallas Cowboys 7

New England Patriots 41, Denver Broncos 16

Thunder Handle Mavs

(Oklahoma City, OK) — The Mavericks had no answer for Paul George as they fell to the Thunder, 112-99, in Oklahoma City last night. George scored 37 points for OKC. Harrison Barnes had a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double in the loss. Dallas is off to a 2-and-12 start and opens a four-game homestand tomorrow when the Spurs come to town.

Rockets Rip Pacers

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Rockets shot out to a 17-point lead after the first quarter and held on to rip the Pacers, 118-95, in Indianapolis. James Harden posted 26 points and 15 assists for Houston, and Clint Capela added 20 points and 17 rebounds. Eric Gordon added 21 points as the Rockets won their sixth straight game and improved to 11-and-3.

NBA

——

Boston Celtics 95, Toronto Raptors 94

Detroit Pistons 112, Miami Heat 103

Houston Rockets 118, Indiana Pacers 95

Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Dallas Mavericks 99

Stars Visit Hurricanes

(Raleigh, NC) — The Stars hit the road tonight to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Dallas is 9-7-and-0 following a 5-0 shutout win over the Islanders Friday night. Carolina sits at 6-5-and-4 on the year. The puck drops at 6 p.m.

NHL

——

Washington Capitals 2, Edmonton Oilers 1 (SO)

New Jersey Devils 7, Chicago Blackhawks 5

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Anaheim Ducks 1

San Jose Sharks 2, Los Angeles Kings 1

Kenseth Wins In Phoenix, Keselowski Rounds Out Final Four

(Phoenix, AZ) — Matt Kenseth passed Chase Elliott with 10 laps to go to win the Round of Eight finale at Phoenix Raceway, but it was Brad Keselowski who clinched the spot in the Championship Four. Keselowski earned the final spot after Elliott finished second. Keselowski joins Martin Truex Junior, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch in the winner-take-all championship race this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

College Football Roundup

(Undated) — In college football action over the weekend, SMU fell to Navy, 43-40, TCU lost to Oklahoma, 38-20, Texas beat Kansas, 42-27, Texas A&M blasted New Mexico, 55-14, and Baylor lost to Texas Tech, 38-24.

Shake Up Coming To College Football Playoff Rankings

(Undated) — The College Football Playoff Rankings could have a different look when the third edition is released tomorrow. Number-one Georgia got destroyed by number-10 Auburn, 40-17. Number-seven Miami hammered number-three Notre Dame, 41-8. Number-five Oklahoma dominated number-six TCU, 38-20.

Tennessee Fires HC Jones

(Knoxville, TN) — The University of Tennessee is cutting ties with head football coach Butch Jones. The school fired Jones yesterday, one day after the Volunteers lost to Missouri, 50-17. The Vols are 4-and-6 overall and 0-and-6 in the SEC. Tennessee has lost five of its past six games. Defensive line coach Brady Hoke will serve as the interim head coach.