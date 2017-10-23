Monday Sports Update – Cowboys Blow Out 49ers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(Santa Clara, CA) — Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott led the charge as the Cowboys demolished the 49ers, 40-10, in Santa Clara. Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for one while Elliot piled up 147 yards and two scores on the ground. Elliott also caught a 72-yard touchdown pass as Dallas cruised to the victory. Dez Bryant and Jason Witten caught touchdowns as the Cowboys ended a two-game slide. Rookie C.J. Beathard made his first start at quarterback for San Francisco, and was sacked five times and lost a pair of fumbles. He rushed for the Niners’ only touchdown as they dropped to 0-and-7. Listen for the Dallas Cowboys Hour with Brad Sham this evening at six on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Heath Steps In At Kicker

(Santa Clara, CA) — Safety Jeff Heath stepped in at kicker Sunday when Dan Bailey went down with a groin injury. Heath finished 2-for-3 on extra point attempts. Heath played kicker in high school and once made a 49-yard field goal. He also finished the game with six tackles.

Irving Raises Fist After Anthem

(Santa Clara, CA) — Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving raised his right fist during the conclusion of the National Anthem Sunday. He was the only Dallas player to protest. Team owner Jerry Jones says he didn’t have a problem with Irving raising his first because it was after the anthem and not disrespectful to the flag. Jones previously said he’d bench any player that didn’t stand for the anthem. Irving told the media that his brother and father each served in the Marines, and he has no intention of disrespecting the flag.

Eagles Face Redskins In NFC East Clash On “MNF”

(Philadelphia, PA) — The NFC East will be in the national spotlight tonight as the Eagles welcome the Redskins on “Monday Night Football” at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s the second meeting of the season between the teams. Carson Wentz passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles opened the season with a 30-17 win at Washington. Philadelphia has won four in-a-row and leads the division at 5-and-1. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Texans Back From Bye

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are back form their bye week and visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Houston sits at 3-and-3 on the year. Tennessee and Jacksonville are tied for first in the AFC South at 4-and-3. Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is tied for first in the league with 15 touchdown passes.

Miami Dolphins 31, New York Jets 28

Buffalo Bills 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Minnesota Vikings 24, Baltimore Ravens 16

Tennessee Titans 12, Cleveland Browns 9 (OT)

New Orleans Saints 26, Green Bay Packers 17

Chicago Bears 17, Carolina Panthers 3

Los Angeles Rams 33, Arizona Cardinals 0 (at London, England)

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Indianapolis Colts 0

Dallas Cowboys 40, San Francisco 49ers 10

Pittsburgh Steelers 29, Cincinnati Bengals 14

Seattle Seahawks 24, New York Giants 7

Los Angeles Chargers 21, Denver Broncos 0

New England Patriots 23, Atlanta Falcons 7

Brooklyn Nets 116, Atlanta Hawks 104

Minnesota Timberwolves 115, Oklahoma City Thunder 113

New Orleans Pelicans 119, Los Angeles Lakers 112

Mavericks Host Warriors

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks seek their first win as they host the defending champion Warriors tonight at the American Airlines Center. Dallas fell to 0-and-3 following Saturday’s loss at Houston. The Warriors enter at 1-and-2. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Rockets Host Grizzlies

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets are back on the court tonight as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center. Houston is 3-and-0 following a win over Dallas on Saturday. The Grizzlies are 2-and-0 after beating the Warriors Saturday night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Truex Wins At Kansas Speedway

(Kansas City, KS) — Martin Truex Junior is the champion at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Truex survived a restart penalty to pick up his seventh Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season. The seven-time champion moved into the Round-of-Eight. Kurt Busch finished second and Ryan Blaney third. The Round-of-Eight begins Sunday at Martinsville.

Stars Visit Avalanche Tomorrow

(Denver, CO) — The Dallas Stars are back on the ice tomorrow as they visit the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas is riding a four-game win streak following Saturday’s win over Carolina. Tomorrow’s matchup is the first of a five-game road trip.

