Monday Sports Update – Broncos Blast Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Broncos Thump Cowboys

(Denver, CO) — Trevor Siemian threw four touchdown passes as the Broncos clobbered the Cowboys 42-17 in Denver. Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Dallas, which fell to 1-and-1. Ezekiel Elliott was held to eight yards on nine carries in the loss. Jason Witten caught 10 passes for 97 yards and a score. The ‘Boys visit the Cardinals a week from today.

NFL

——

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, Chicago Bears 7

Baltimore Ravens 24, Cleveland Browns 10

Tennessee Titans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 16

Carolina Panthers 9, Buffalo Bills 3

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Minnesota Vikings 9

New England Patriots 36, New Orleans Saints 20

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Philadelphia Eagles 20

Arizona Cardinals 16, Indianapolis Colts 13

Miami Dolphins 19, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Oakland Raiders 45, New York Jets 20

Seattle Seahawks 12, San Francisco 49ers 9

Washington Redskins 27, Los Angeles Rams 20

Atlanta Falcons 34, Green Bay Packers 23

Rangers Top Angels To Avoid Sweep

(Anaheim, CA) — The Rangers stopped a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Angels in Anaheim. Joey Gallo belted a solo homer to help Texas avoid a three-game sweep. Miguel Gonzalez tossed five innings of one-run ball to improve to 8-and-11. Jake Diekman earned his first save. The Rangers are off today before visiting the Mariners tomorrow.

Astros Rip Mariners, Clinch AL West

(Houston, TX) — The Astros are official AL West Division champions after ripping the Mariners, 7-1, in Houston. Verlander struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball to secure the win. Derek Fisher, Marwin Gonzalez, and Carlos Correa each clubbed two-run homers for Houston, and George Springer added a solo shot. This is Houston’s first division title since it won the NL Central in 2001.

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

New York Mets 5, Atlanta Braves 1

Milwaukee Brewers 10, Miami Marlins 3

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3

San Diego Padres 4, Colorado Rockies 3

San Francisco Giants 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Washington Nationals 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

MLB American League

——

Baltimore Orioles 6, New York Yankees 4

Tampa Bay Rays 3, Boston Red Sox 2

Detroit Tigers 12, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland Indians 3, Kansas City Royals 2

Houston Astros 7, Seattle Mariners 1

Minnesota Twins 13, Toronto Blue Jays 7

Texas Rangers 4, Los Angeles Angels 2

MLB Interleague

——

Oakland Athletics 6, Philadelphia Phillies 2

Truex Jr. Repeats At Chicagoland

(Joliet, IL) — Martin Truex Jr. is the champion at the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Raceway. Truex Jr. took the checkered flag more than seven seconds ahead of the field to win his second-straight at the track. It was his fifth win of the season and gave him an automatic berth into the round-of-eight in the NASCAR playoffs.

Leishman Wins BMW Championship

(Lake Forest, IL) — Marc Leishman shot a finishing round 67 to easily win the BMW Championship at Lake Forest, Illinois. Leishman fired a 23-under 261, breaking the 72-hole tournament record. Justin Rose made a late charge with a 65 on the final day, finishing in a second-place tie with Rickie Fowler, but five shots back. Jason Day was fourth at minus-16.

Top Three Remain The Same In Top-25 Coaches’ Poll

(Undated) — The top three remain the same in this week’s Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. Alabama is still first after receiving 59 of the 65 first-place votes. Clemson is second and received the other six first-place votes, followed by Oklahoma. Penn State and USC swapped spots, with the Nittany Lions now fourth and the Trojans fifth. Washington, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin round out the top-10. The 3-and-0 Badgers jumped up two spots to 10th after blasting BYU 40-6 on Saturday in Provo. Mississippi State, Oregon and San Diego State are new to the rankings this week. They replace Kansas State, Stanford and Tennessee.