Monday Cowboys Training Camp Update

Cowboys Training Camp Resumes

(Oxnard, CA) — Training camp resumes for the Dallas Cowboys today in Oxnard, California. The team held their Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday. The ‘Boys open the preseason on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals in Canton, Ohio. Pregame begins at 6pm on KGNC.

Cowboys’ Moore Suspended Two Games

(New York, NY) — The NFL is suspending defensive end Damontre Moore for the first two games of the regular season. The penalty comes after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Moore was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in December. The 24-year-old can still practice and play in preseason games, but won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until September 18th, the day after the Cowboys play the Denver Broncos. Moore signed a two-year, free-agent deal with Dallas in March.