Moisture Levels Improving Dramatically
By James Hunt
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 8:54 AM

What a difference two weeks has made!

Recent rains have come to the rescue for much of our region, and the updated Drought Monitor map released this morning shows it. Fourteen of the twenty-six counties in the Texas Panhandle are still struggling with some level of drought concern. But the seven area counties that were in D-2 status two weeks ago have all been upgraded above the severe drought level.

The new map:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

The map two weeks ago:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20170725/20170725_TX_date.png

 

 

 

