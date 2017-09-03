Mobil Home Fire Leaves One Dead

Seven units from the Amarillo Fire Department and five units from the Randall County Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning at the Country Estates Mobile Home Park. When they arrived just after 3:00, they found the mobile home fully involved and evacuated people from a few mobile homes in close proximity. The fire was too intense for firefighters to make entry and the blaze wasn’t brought under control for over an hour. Once they made entry, they found the body of a 58-year old man who was disabled and used a wheelchair. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.