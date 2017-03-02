MLB, MLBPA Announce Rule Changes

Major League Baseball is making some rule changes to help speed up the pace of the game. MLB and the MLB Players Association announced several modifications that have been approved for the 2017 season. Among the changes is the start of a no-pitch intentional walk, a 30-second limit for a manager to decide whether to challenge a play, and a conditional two-minute guideline for replay officials to make a decision on a replay review. This comes as the two sides continue to try and find ways to shorten the length of games.