MLB makes formal proposal to union.

Major League Baseball has made formal proposals to the players’ union to make changes to intentional walks and the strike zone. The league is proposing to raise the lower part of the strike zone to the top of the hitter’s knees, effectively raising it by an estimated 2 inches. The change in the rule for intentional walks would end the practice of requiring the pitcher to toss four soft pitches outside the strike zone, instead allowing teams to signify they want to issue an intentional walk and sending the hitter directly to first base. With Grapefruit and Cactus League spring training games beginning Feb. 24, an agreement would have to be reached soon to take effect this season.