Mixed Results In Latest Crop Report

Condition ratings for Texas sorghum are up in the Crop Progress report released this afternoon, but unfortunately that trend did not hold true across the board with our other crops.

USDA reports that 67 percent of our state’s sorghum is in good to excellent condition, up by 4 percentage points from last week. However, Texas corn slipped to 69 percent good to excellent versus 74 percent a week ago. And cotton was down a tick at 44 percent good to excellent, one point below what the previous report showed.

It will be interesting to see what next week’s Crop Progress report will tell us as the edition released today was largely based on surveys conducted prior to our big rains the past few days.

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog3117.pdf